Alice Headshot

Alice Haine

Head of Personal Finance

Alice is a leading voice on personal finance. She is passionate about helping people make informed financial decisions by breaking down complex topics and making them accessible for everyone. A strong advocate for financial resilience, Alice encourages people to build long-term security through tax-efficient saving and investing, ensuring their money works as hard as possible. She also champions financial preparedness, highlighting the importance of effective planning for life’s biggest moments.

Covers

Personal finance

Latest content from Alice

CV

Head of Personal Finance

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jul 2026 - present

Personal Finance Analyst

Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners

Apr 2022 - Jul 2026

London: Business Correspondent UK and Europe

The National

Aug 2020 - Mar 2022

Personal Finance Editor

Tha National, Abu Dhabi

Apr 2013 - Jul 2020

Deputy Personal Finance Editor

The National, Abu Dhabi

Apr 2011 - Apr 2013