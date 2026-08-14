Alice Haine
Head of Personal Finance
Alice is a leading voice on personal finance. She is passionate about helping people make informed financial decisions by breaking down complex topics and making them accessible for everyone. A strong advocate for financial resilience, Alice encourages people to build long-term security through tax-efficient saving and investing, ensuring their money works as hard as possible. She also champions financial preparedness, highlighting the importance of effective planning for life’s biggest moments.
Latest content from Alice
September 2026
CV
Head of Personal Finance
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jul 2026 - present
Personal Finance Analyst
Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners
Apr 2022 - Jul 2026
London: Business Correspondent UK and Europe
The National
Aug 2020 - Mar 2022
Personal Finance Editor
Tha National, Abu Dhabi
Apr 2013 - Jul 2020
Deputy Personal Finance Editor
The National, Abu Dhabi
Apr 2011 - Apr 2013