Blair Collins-Thomas

Communications Manager

Blair is a Communications Manager, writing about personal finance and the UK stock market. He comes from a private equity and asset management background writing for Investec, Amundi ETF, J.P Morgan, and BNP Paribas.

Covers

Personal financeInvesting insights

CV

Creative Communications Manager

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jan 2023 - Present

Content Specialist

White Marble Consulting

Aug 2020 - Jan 2023 • 2 years 6 months

Senior Content Executive

Kaizen (Content Marketing)

Aug 2019 - Aug 2020 • 1 year 1 month