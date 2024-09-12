Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Blair Collins-Thomas
Communications Manager
Blair is a Communications Manager, writing about personal finance and the UK stock market. He comes from a private equity and asset management background writing for Investec, Amundi ETF, J.P Morgan, and BNP Paribas.
Latest content from Blair
CV
Creative Communications Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jan 2023 - Present
Content Specialist
White Marble Consulting
Aug 2020 - Jan 2023 • 2 years 6 months
Senior Content Executive
Kaizen (Content Marketing)
Aug 2019 - Aug 2020 • 1 year 1 month