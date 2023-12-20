ESG analysts team
Our ESG analysts help investors align their investments with their values and sustainability objectives by providing the tools and information they need to invest responsibly.
Dominic Rowles
Lead ESG Analyst
Dominic leads the team responsible for developing ESG integration across the business, and ensuring best practice is upheld.
Tara Clee
ESG Analyst
Tara's part of our ESG Research team. After intially joining on our graduate scheme, her passion for investing responsibly and climate change led her to joining our ESG team.