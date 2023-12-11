Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Tara Irwin
ESG Analyst
Tara's part of our ESG Analysis team. She is passionate about climate change and helping clients invest responsibly. She leads the net zero strategy for our investments, helping to strengthen the analysis of climate, biodiversity, and nature-related risks and opportunities.
February 2023
CV
ESG Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2022 – Present
Graduate Trainee
Hargreaves Lansdown
Sept 2020 - July 2022 • 1 yr 9 mos
Senior Investment Helpdesk Consultant
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2018 – Sept 2020 • 2 yrs 2 mos
In the press
Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.
