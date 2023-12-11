Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Tara Clee

Tara Irwin

ESG Analyst

Tara's part of our ESG Analysis team. She is passionate about climate change and helping clients invest responsibly. She leads the net zero strategy for our investments, helping to strengthen the analysis of climate, biodiversity, and nature-related risks and opportunities.

Covers

Responsible investing

CV

ESG Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2022 – Present

Graduate Trainee

Hargreaves Lansdown

Sept 2020 - July 2022 • 1 yr 9 mos

Senior Investment Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2018 – Sept 2020 • 2 yrs 2 mos

