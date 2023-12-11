Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
Henry is a member of our research team, having recently re-joined HL in 2023 after working in asset management for several years. His expertise is deployed writing insightful analysis across a range of sectors including the UK Smaller Companies, Global and Asia & emerging market fund sectors.
Latest content from Henry
February 2024
January 2024
December 2023
November 2023
How to invest in China – 3 fund ideas
27th November 2023
abrdn Asia Focus investment trust: November 2023 update
27th November 2023
Asia and emerging markets sector review – will China hit its growth target?
15th November 2023
Investing in India – is it too late to benefit from the rally?
15th November 2023
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust: October 2023 Update
6th November 2023
September 2023
August 2023
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Index: August 2023 fund update
31st August 2023
What you need to know about investing in the Chinese stock market?
23rd August 2023
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF: August 2023 Update
22nd August 2023
Asia and emerging markets sector review – improved growth outlook
11th August 2023
Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Sustainability Fund: August 2023 update
8th August 2023
July 2023
February 2022
January 2022
Jupiter UK Smaller Companies: January 2022 fund update
27th January 2022
IFSL Marlborough Special Situations: January 2022 fund update
25th January 2022
IFSL Marlborough UK Micro-Cap Growth: January 2022 fund update
24th January 2022
IFSL Marlborough Nano-Cap Growth: January 2022 fund update
21st January 2022
November 2021
October 2021
August 2021
CV
Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Jul 2023 - Present
Business Development Manager
Gresham House
Apr 2022 - Jun 2023 • 1 yrs 3 mos
Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Dec 2020 - Mar 2022 • 1 yrs 4 mos
Investment Analyst
Forrester-Hyde Limited
Dec 2020 - Mar 2022 • 1 yrs 4 mos