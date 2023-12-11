Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Henry Ince

Henry Ince

Investment Analyst

Henry is a member of our research team, having recently re-joined HL in 2023 after working in asset management for several years. His expertise is deployed writing insightful analysis across a range of sectors including the UK Smaller Companies, Global and Asia & emerging market fund sectors.

Covers

Fund researchFund investment ideasFund sector reviews

Latest content from Henry

CV

Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Jul 2023 - Present

Business Development Manager

Gresham House

Apr 2022 - Jun 2023 • 1 yrs 3 mos

Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Dec 2020 - Mar 2022 • 1 yrs 4 mos

Investment Analyst

Forrester-Hyde Limited

Dec 2020 - Mar 2022 • 1 yrs 4 mos