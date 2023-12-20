Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Robert Farago
Head of Strategic Asset Allocation
Robert works with experts across the business to set our asset allocation strategies for clients across HL. He and our experts help clients find, understand and stick with a suitable investment policy. He also leads the monthly asset allocation committee, where investors from different areas of the business come together to discuss the market outlook.
Latest content from Robert
November 2023
February 2023
Social handles
CV
Head of Strategic Asset Allocation
Hargreaves Lansdown
Oct 2021 - Present
Member of the Finance Committee
Royal Institution of Great Britain
2016 - Present
Head of Thought Leadership
Aberdeen Standard Investments
2016 - 2020 • 4 yrs
Independent Investment Consultant
June 2014 - Sep 2016 • 2 yrs 4 mo
Head of Asset Allocation
Schroders Private Bank
2008 - 2014 • 6 yrs
Multi-Asset and Alternatives Investor
Schroder
2001 - 2008 • 7 yrs
Equity Portfolio Manager, Asia and Global
Schroders
1994 - 2001 • 7 yrs
Equity Portfolio Manager, Europe and Asia
Bankers Trust
1987 – 1994 • 7 yrs