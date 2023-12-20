Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Robert Farago profile.jpg

Robert Farago

Head of Strategic Asset Allocation

Robert works with experts across the business to set our asset allocation strategies for clients across HL. He and our experts help clients find, understand and stick with a suitable investment policy. He also leads the monthly asset allocation committee, where investors from different areas of the business come together to discuss the market outlook.

@r_farago

Head of Strategic Asset Allocation

Hargreaves Lansdown

Oct 2021 - Present

Member of the Finance Committee

Royal Institution of Great Britain

2016 - Present

Head of Thought Leadership

Aberdeen Standard Investments

2016 - 2020 • 4 yrs

Independent Investment Consultant

June 2014 - Sep 2016 • 2 yrs 4 mo

Head of Asset Allocation

Schroders Private Bank

2008 - 2014 • 6 yrs

Multi-Asset and Alternatives Investor

Schroder

2001 - 2008 • 7 yrs

Equity Portfolio Manager, Asia and Global

Schroders

1994 - 2001 • 7 yrs

Equity Portfolio Manager, Europe and Asia

Bankers Trust

1987 – 1994 • 7 yrs