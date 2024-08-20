How to follow economics – resources for investors

Global government debt levels have risen to unprecedented peacetime levels. And the interest rates rises over the last two years means governments will spend more and more on servicing these debts.

The US Congressional Budget Office forecasts that debt relative to the size of the economy will steadily rise over the next generation due to the rising costs of an ageing population.

But how will governments reduce this debt?

By running budget surpluses? Allowing higher inflation? Or restructuring the debt – possibly after a crisis?

Last August, central bankers, government officials, leading economists, and other leaders from the world of finance gathered in Jackson Hole, USA. Meeting for the annual symposium of the Kansas City Federal Reserve – think a highly select Glastonbury-equivalent for the world’s top economists.

Professor Barry Eichengreen of UC Berkeley, a renowned expert on the global monetary system, presented a paper on Living with High Government Debt.

Like most people, I’m not a trained economist, so I like experts who can explain complex issues in plain English.

Below are some of the economic resources I use, almost all of which can be accessed for free.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice.

Jackson Hole Symposium

The next Jackson Hole Symposium is this week, starting 22 August until 24 August. You can watch US Federal Reserve governor Jay Powell’s address live on YouTube, it’s one of the most anticipated events in the economic calendar.

Academic papers are released throughout the weekend, ranging from historical perspectives to highly technical papers. This year’s theme is ‘Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy’.

Global institutions

IMF World Economic Outlook – detailed quarterly review and outlook, including forecasts for 190 countries.

BIS Quarterly Review – the bank for the world’s central banks. The BIS provides a deep dive into developments in banking and financial markets, alongside special features on topical issues.

World Economic Forum Global Risk Report – a comprehensive survey of the known risks facing the global economy – economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal and technological.

Central banks

Bank of England – you can read every speech, dive into their quarterly bulletin, and have your own views heard in their citizens' forum.

Federal Reserve – the central bank of the United States publishes data, research, speeches and their press conferences on monetary policy.

Think tanks

There are over 11,000 think tanks in the world. Some will be associated with a particular political party or ideology. I prefer those offering unbiased research on global policy issues.

Global think tanks

National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), US – best known for its working paper series from over 1,800 academic economists.

The Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), UK – provides policy-relevant research to policymakers. Start with their VoxEU columns.

Brookings Institution, US – analysis and commentary on a wide range of public policy issues at a US and global level.

Peter G. Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), US – expert analysis and practical policy solutions for the global economy.

UK think tanks

National Institute of Economic and Social Research – opinion pieces on the economic forces that affect people’s lives and policies to bring about change.

Institute for Fiscal Studies – start with their comment pieces on topical policy issues related to their programme of research. Then explore.

Academics and practitioners

Project Syndicate – opinion pieces from prominent global political leaders, policymakers, scholars, business leaders, and civic activists.

Podcasts

The London School of Economics Ideas (LSE) – the LSE hosts talks and debates with leading academics and policymakers.

Spotify premium audiobooks – not free but if, like me, your children have persuaded you to get a family licence, enjoy access to a great range of audiobooks included.

Data

Trading economics – 20 million economic indicators, exchange rates, stock market indexes, government bond yields and commodity prices, based on official sources.

Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) – US and international economic data provided by the St Louis Fed.

A millennium of macroeconomic data – from the Bank of England.

Office for National Statistics – home for the statistics on the UK’s economy, society and population.

Almost all the above tweet and provide links to their works. Here’s my list of the economists I follow.

Economics for beginners

International Monetary Fund – their series of Back to Basics videos address questions like “What is a recession?” in plain English.

Events

Festival of Economics – Based in Bristol, 30 September to 3 October 2024. A series of talks, asking economists and experts from around the world the key economic questions of our time.