Swipe left for debt: financial dating red flags

From catfishing to gaslighting, dating in the 21st century is a minefield. And financial red flags – an expression for warning signs - are no exception.

In this article we explore common financial dating red flags and how to overcome them, but this isn’t financial advice. If you’re not sure if a course of action is right for you, ask for financial advice.

What’s the worst money red flag on a date?

Our recent survey* asked people to name the worst money red flags on a date. To put it into perspective with other dating red flags, we compared it to discovering your date had a bad attitude to the opposite sex.

Unsurprisingly, having these traits was considered worse than any financial problem.

However, that’s not to say people don’t get red flags about this. Discovering someone has debt or doesn’t expect to work are still high on the list of icks. Followed by money struggles, or them showing signs of penny pinching i.e. not paying for a date.

It’s easy to see why daters aren’t keen to match with someone who might make their life more difficult and complicated financially. For example, it’s understandable that the less you earn, the more worried you are about dating someone who doesn’t want to work or is in deep debt. Because, If you’re already having to work hard to make ends meet, there’s a much bigger risk that someone else’s problems could push you under.

How do you start a money conversation while dating?

All of our results assume you know in advance whether someone has financial problems. In reality, it can be an incredibly difficult topic to raise early on.

The person with a problem can be embarrassed to talk about it, and the person who wants to check can be worried about coming across as an interrogator. By the time it comes up, it may be too late. It means that anyone who is currently dating needs to consider how they’ll get an idea of their potential date’s financial position.

If it feels impossible to raise, there are a few ways to help you get started.