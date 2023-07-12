Say hello to the YES fund

Truth is - money can make or break your life.

And having an emergency fund is an essential part of any sound financial plan. Broken boiler? Emergency fund. Car failed its MOT? Emergency fund. Unplanned career break? Emergency fund.

This stash of three to six months of your average monthly spending can help cover you when life gets in the way.

So where does the YES fund come in?

The freedom fund (FF), or the YES fund as we like to call it, is completely different to your emergency fund.

It’s a fund for your financial independence. Something that will have a positive impact on your life, on your terms, without needing to ask for permission.

Yes, it gives you the power to break away from a negative part of your life.

But it also lets you say YES to something that you want to do. Take your mum to afternoon tea, YES. Donate to your favourite charity, YES. Treat yourself to some new workout gear, YES.

All those times you stopped to consider what ABC would say. Gone.

There’s no magic number on how much to save. Think of it like this. Every penny you save goes towards you, your financial independence, and your empowerment. As you build up your YES fund, you'll take back control of your finances. And you can live your life on your terms.

Should all women have a YES fund?

Yes. In fact, everyone should have one, because everyone deserves the right to financial independence.