Rather than target a particular rate of return, this fund aims to preserve the annuity value of an investment

It is specifically designed for individuals planning on purchasing an annuity within the next five years

This might suit investors approaching retirement who want to put part of their investment portfolio aside to purchase an annuity in future

This fund does not currently feature on the Wealth Shortlist of funds selected by our analysts

How it fits in a portfolio

The Fidelity Pre-Retirement Bond fund aims to maintain the annuity value of your investment over time. This means that the amount invested in the fund should be able to purchase a similar sized annuity at a later date as it could purchase today – though this is not guaranteed and, as with all investments, you could get back less than you invest.

This is a very specific investment fund designed to help individuals who are approaching retirement and intend to purchase an annuity in the future.

Manager

The fund is managed by the Systematic Fixed Income team at Fidelity. They manage a range of bond funds that require detailed models to achieve their objectives.

Ilia Chelomianski is responsible for the day-to-day management of the fund. He joined Fidelity in 2016, initially as an Investment Director, before becoming a Portfolio Manager in 2020. He has worked in a number of different roles during his career, all of which have been focused on fixed income investing.

We think that the team has the expertise to manage a niche fund like this, and their overall responsibilities mean that they can spend sufficient time managing the fund.

Process

This fund aims to perform similarly to a custom benchmark, which has been created to reflect changes in the amount needed to purchase a particular level of annuity. Fidelity closely monitors changes in annuity prices and regularly reviews the benchmark to ensure that it performs as expected over time.

The benchmark includes a mixture of sterling corporate bonds and gilts (bonds issued by the UK government). It’s the starting point for the managers when selecting the fund’s investments.

Fidelity has a large research team that analyses lots of data. This helps the managers choose bonds that they think will outperform, though they don’t deviate too much from the benchmark. Some of the models that the managers use to try to help the fund perform better involve derivatives, which can increase risk.

Culture

Fidelity is privately owned. This independence should mean that it can focus on the long-term interests of investors rather than short-term shareholder demands. The managers are incentivised based on the longer-term performance of the fund. We think that this is positive as it aligns their interests with those of their investors. They do well when their investors do well.

ESG Integration

Fidelity has developed a structured engagement program, which allows it to be systematic in its engagement on environmental and social issues. The firm also has a large Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) team, which writes regular ESG reports on companies held by Fidelity fund managers. The firm votes where it’s possible to do so and quarterly voting reports are posted online, complete with rationales for votes against management and abstentions.

In June 2019, Fidelity launched its own proprietary ESG ratings tool, which scores thousands of companies based on their ESG credentials on a forward-looking basis, with investment analysts tasked with the job of ensuring the ratings are up to date. The ratings system was later updated to include an assessment of each company’s ability to manage negative externalities. Fidelity also developed a climate rating, which highlights companies where engagement is most necessary if the firm is to achieve its aim to halve portfolio emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Although Fidelity has made strides forward at the firm level, we don’t think that this has fully fed through to the fund level. Although there is plenty of ESG information available to all Fidelity fund managers, we’re not yet convinced that they all put it to full use.

ESG factors are considered when selecting bonds, but this fund isn’t a responsible or sustainably invested fund.

Cost

This fund is available at an annual ongoing fund charge of 0.25%, but we’ve secured HL clients an ongoing saving of 0.10%. This means that you’ll pay a net ongoing charge of 0.15%. The fund discount is achieved through a loyalty bonus, which could be subject to tax if held outside an ISA or SIPP.

Our platform charge of up to 0.35% per annum also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA, where no platform charge applies. Both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to HL dealing charges. Find out more about our charges

Performance

Since January 2020, the fund has returned -14.7% (to the end of September 2026). Annuity rates have increased over this time, which means that the cost of purchasing an annuity has decreased. The fund has decreased in value by less than the cost of an annuity and has therefore preserved annuity purchasing power. Remember, past performance isn't a guide to future returns.

During the past 12 months, the fund has returned -0.5%. Bond markets were volatile throughout the year, as investors weighed up the outlook for inflation and interest rates. Interest rates have a big impact on bond markets as yields and prices move in opposite directions. Generally, when rates rise, yields rise, and bond prices fall.

The conflict in Iran pushed energy prices higher, adding to inflationary pressures and changing expectations for rates, with the Bank of England raising rates in November for the first time since 2023. Against this backdrop, gilts were weaker than corporate bonds, as rising yields weighed on prices.

Please note that although the fund aims to preserve annuity purchasing power, there are no guarantees.