Investment ideas
Index funds vs ETFs – what investors need to know?
We look at some of the key differences between index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Written by
Danielle Farley
Passive Investment Analyst
Published Feb 12, 2025
Published
Feb 12, 2025
Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Latest from Investment ideas
Written by
Danielle Farley
Passive Investment Analyst
Danielle is a member of our Fund Research team and is responsible for analysing passive funds and ETFs across all sectors. She has worked at HL since 2018 and draws experience from different areas of the business.
Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Article history
Published: 12th February 2025