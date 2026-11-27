Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the biggest investment themes of recent years. The companies developing the chips, data centres and software powering the technology have grown rapidly and driven global stock markets higher.

Many of the world’s biggest companies are closely linked to AI and their growing size means they now make up a significant proportion of global stock markets. That’s been good for investors while they performed well but recent volatility is a reminder that concentration can work both ways.

Investors should understand how much exposure they have to AI-related companies and make sure their portfolios are diversified.

This article is not personal advice. If you’re unsure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

How much of global markets is made up of tech?

The tech sector has more than doubled its share of the global stock market over 10 years, rising from 15% to 32%.

But that does not tell the whole story. Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla might not be classified as “tech” companies, but they all invest heavily in AI.

And the market is concentrated in a small number of these companies. The 10 largest make up nearly a quarter of the global index, with Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft – the three biggest – at 5.0%, 4.7% and 3.7% respectively.

Concentration is even greater when we focus solely on the US, where tech accounts for 37% of the S&P 500.

AI is not only a US story

While the US sits at the centre of the global tech industry, Asia is an increasingly important part of the AI story.

Taiwan's TSMC manufactures many of the world's most advanced chips, while Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in South Korea supply much of the memory used in AI computing.

The tech sector now makes up 47% of the Asian stock market, that’s up from 25% a decade ago.

TSMC alone accounts for 17.7%, while Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix make up 7.8% and 5.8% respectively. That’s nearly a third of the index in just those 3 companies.

Adding an Asian fund to your portfolio might increase the geographical diversification but it does not necessarily diversify away from AI.

Concentration works both ways

The increasing importance of tech and AI-related companies has not necessarily been a bad thing for investors. Their strong performance has been a major contributor to stock market returns.

But there's a flipside.

Tech shares have experienced sharp swings in 2026, from the software selloff at the start of the year to more recent concerns about the scale of AI investment.

Nvidia is a good example. It became one of the world's largest businesses as demand for AI chips soared, but for several reasons its shares have made sharp moves in recent weeks.

When a company makes up a significant part of an index, a large fall in its share price can have a noticeable impact on the performance of the entire index. If several of the biggest tech companies fall at the same time, the impact can be greater still.

That’s the trade-off that comes with concentration.

What does this mean for investors?

Diversification is key, but it is not simply about owning lots of investments. It's about making sure they’re not all relying on the same companies, sectors or investment themes to perform.

Look at your funds' largest holdings and sector exposures. More importantly, check whether the same companies appear prominently across several of your investments.

Spreading investments across different regions, sectors and company sizes can help reduce this risk.

A portfolio can also become more concentrated without you actively changing anything. If one area performs particularly strongly, it will naturally grow into a larger part of your portfolio. That’s what’s happened for many investors following tech companies’ strong performance in recent years.

Regularly reviewing and rebalancing your portfolio can help make sure it continues to reflect the level of risk you’re comfortable taking, and the level of exposure you have to a given sector.