We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Investing and saving
  • A A A

    • How early should you use your ISA allowance this tax year?

    The 2023/24 tax year started on 6 April. We look at how to benefit from opening a Stocks and Shares ISA now, rather than later.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Charlie Hutchence
    Investment Writer

    6 April 2023

    A Stocks and Shares ISA has become the core of many investors’ portfolio. It’s a simple way to invest for your long-term future, free of UK income and capital gains tax.

    The new tax year started on 6 April. You can shelter up to £20,000 in your ISA before 5 April next year. This raises the same question every year – should you use your allowance early, wait until the end of the tax year, or spread it throughout the year?

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you're not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back lass than you invest. Tax rules can change, and the benefits depend on your personal circumstances. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

    Do early ISAs trump last minute ISAs?

    We’ve looked at the return from investing £5,000 each tax year in the UK stock market since Stocks and Shares ISAs launched in April 1999. One invests on the first working day of the tax year, the other on the last working day. The same £120,000 has been invested over that time for both.

    There have been some difficult times for investors since ISAs launched. The dot-com crash, the Iraq War, the financial crisis and more recently, the global pandemic.

    Whichever option you took, you’d have done very well. But you’d have been £9,587 better off overall by investing at the start of each tax year excluding charges. Paying in at the start of the year returned growth of 128% which is higher than when paying in at the end – 120% growth.

    There are no guarantees this will continue though, and past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

    On eight occasions, an investment at the start of the tax year would’ve fallen in value by the end of that same tax year. This shows it’s not a one-way street and it’s impossible to predict how the stock market will perform.

    Investing on the first or last day of the tax year

    Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, 06/04/99 to 30/03/23. Includes 2022/23 subscriptions for both. Last subscription of 2022/23 tax year paid on 30 March.

    FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE HL STOCKS AND SHARES ISA

    Spread your ISA over the course of the year

    You can take advantage of your ISA allowance without doing it in one go. You can spread your investment over the year by investing on a monthly basis by direct debit.

    This is great for people who want to invest, but don’t have lumps sums of cash available. You can start a direct debit with as little as £25 a month.

    It’s also an option if you’re not sure whether now’s the best time to invest. Investing on a monthly basis gets rid of some of the emotional barriers to investing.

    It also spreads the cost of your investment, helping to remove some of the risks if stock markets fall in value in the short term. Your regular investment could buy more of the same investment if the market falls, but the reverse is true if markets rise.

    FIND OUT MORE ABOUT INVESTING BY DIRECT DEBIT



    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

      31 March

      How to pass on wealth tax efficiently

      31 March

      Pension lifetime allowance protections – what you need to know

      30 March

      Where to invest during stock market uncertainty

      30 March

      11 higher-rate tax saving tips and strategies

      28 March

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Investing and saving

      The most bought ISA and pension funds this tax year

      Discover which funds HL ISA and SIPP investors bought during the 2022/23 tax year.

      Jason Roberts

      31 Mar 2023 4 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      How to pass on wealth tax efficiently

      We take a look at the different ways you can pass wealth onto younger generations using ISAs.

      Sarah Coles

      31 Mar 2023 6 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Pension lifetime allowance protections – what you need to know

      Taken out protection against lifetime allowance cuts? Here’s what the 2023 spring budget pension changes could mean for you.

      Helen Morrissey

      30 Mar 2023 5 min read

      Category: Investing and saving

      Where to invest during stock market uncertainty

      What types of investments should you look for in stock market and economic downturns? Here’s a closer look.

      Kathleen Brooks

      30 Mar 2023 6 min read