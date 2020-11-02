Coronavirus - we're here to help
From how to access your account online, scam awareness, your wellbeing and our community we're here to help.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log in to HL Account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • How to use HL's share research

    We explain how our share research can you help support you to invest with confidence.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

    2 November 2020

    Our share research makes it easier for you to get the most out of your investments.

    Research is usually split into two sections, a factual update on recent trading, and ‘our view’.

    ‘Our view’ gives you a summary of the opportunities and threats we think each company faces, and highlights any wider issues we think you should know about. It should let you know whether we think the outlook for the company is good or bad.

    Does this mean we give stock tips?

    No. We’ll give our opinion on a company’s strategy and circumstances, but we don’t offer ‘buy’, ‘sell’ or ‘hold’ recommendations.

    That’s because no two investors are identical. A higher-risk growth company, for example, is suitable for some investors, but not all. A simple ‘buy’ recommendation wouldn’t be appropriate.

    Instead we try and highlight companies with interesting characteristics and give you enough information to make your own decision on whether or not to buy or sell. As ever with stock market investing there are no guarantees though.

    How to use our share research

    This means we’ll focus more on the longer-term investment case than if we think shares look expensive or cheap at the moment. Over the long term we think good companies will deliver good results for shareholders.

    That said, we don’t completely ignore valuation – and you’ll see us use historical ratios to give you an idea of how a company is valued compared to in the past.

    We generally update our research when companies report results. That’s usually four times a year, but you could hear from us more often if a company is involved in a takeover or issues a profit warning.

    Where to find it

    You can find our research on share factsheets, and collected together in the share research and insight section.

    If you own shares in one of the companies we write about we’ll send you any new research when it’s written, but you can also sign up for research on shares you’re interested in but don’t hold.

    Interesting, easy and enjoyable

    Our share updates will never be a complete replacement for your own research. And they aren’t personal advice or a recommendation to trade. But we hope they make it easier to keep tabs on your investments, and spark some interesting investment ideas.

    Most of all we hope you find the research enjoyable and easy to read. Investing shouldn’t be hard work.

    Sign up for Share Research

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Related Articles

    Next week on the stock market

    30 October

    Useful tools to help check a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance credentials

    29 October

    Next week on the stock market

    23 October

    Investing through lockdowns - three shares that could withstand disruption

    22 October

    Why profits aren’t all made equal and what that means for PE ratios

    20 October

    Editor's choice – our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

    • Latest comment on economies and markets
    • Expert investment research
    • Financial planning tips
    Sign up

    Related articles

    Category: Shares

    Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Nicholas Hyett

    30 Oct 2020 5 min read

    Category: Shares

    Useful tools to help check a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance credentials

    Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst, looks at some easily available, and free, tools to help investors check a company’s ESG credentials.

    Nicholas Hyett

    29 Oct 2020 4 min read

    Category: Shares

    Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Nicholas Hyett

    23 Oct 2020 5 min read

    Category: Shares

    Investing through lockdowns - three shares that could withstand disruption

    Lockdowns mean tough times for lots of companies, but not all. Here are three shares that don’t dread disruption.

    Sophie Lund-Yates

    22 Oct 2020 8 min read