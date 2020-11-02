How to use HL's share research

Our share research makes it easier for you to get the most out of your investments.

Research is usually split into two sections, a factual update on recent trading, and ‘our view’.

‘Our view’ gives you a summary of the opportunities and threats we think each company faces, and highlights any wider issues we think you should know about. It should let you know whether we think the outlook for the company is good or bad.

Does this mean we give stock tips?

No. We’ll give our opinion on a company’s strategy and circumstances, but we don’t offer ‘buy’, ‘sell’ or ‘hold’ recommendations.

That’s because no two investors are identical. A higher-risk growth company, for example, is suitable for some investors, but not all. A simple ‘buy’ recommendation wouldn’t be appropriate.

Instead we try and highlight companies with interesting characteristics and give you enough information to make your own decision on whether or not to buy or sell. As ever with stock market investing there are no guarantees though.

How to use our share research

This means we’ll focus more on the longer-term investment case than if we think shares look expensive or cheap at the moment. Over the long term we think good companies will deliver good results for shareholders.

That said, we don’t completely ignore valuation – and you’ll see us use historical ratios to give you an idea of how a company is valued compared to in the past.

We generally update our research when companies report results. That’s usually four times a year, but you could hear from us more often if a company is involved in a takeover or issues a profit warning.

Where to find it

You can find our research on share factsheets, and collected together in the share research and insight section.

If you own shares in one of the companies we write about we’ll send you any new research when it’s written, but you can also sign up for research on shares you’re interested in but don’t hold.

Interesting, easy and enjoyable

Our share updates will never be a complete replacement for your own research. And they aren’t personal advice or a recommendation to trade. But we hope they make it easier to keep tabs on your investments, and spark some interesting investment ideas.

Most of all we hope you find the research enjoyable and easy to read. Investing shouldn’t be hard work.

