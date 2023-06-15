We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Interest rates, inflation and recession in the US – what are the experts saying?

    We share the key takeaways from the experts at the Bloomberg Invest conference.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Sophie Lund-Yates
    Lead Equity Analyst

    15 June 2023

    It probably comes as no surprise to hear the big names in industry are preoccupied with inflation. But there’s a widening consensus that US inflation is proving more of a problem than originally thought.

    The labour market remains very strong, particularly because the participation rate of people in employment in the prime bracket of 25–54-year-olds has picked up. Supply chain inflation is also higher than average.

    There’s still around US$500bn of excess savings in the US. That’s an enormous sum and will feed into higher inflation. There are concerns inflation will be higher than the market’s pricing in because it’s not factored in the resilience of those savings. That could lead to some knocks to valuations.

    The conversation has also started to turn when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI). AI is grabbing a lot of investing headlines. But it also has possible ramifications for inflation. Some senior figures are concerned that there’s going to be a productivity boom triggered by more processes becoming automated, which could have unforeseen consequences for inflation.

    3 AI share ideas

    Tough times are coming…or are they?

    Higher inflation also inevitably brings about the question of interest rates. Broadly speaking, soaring interest rates are expected to slow. However, there’s still uncertainty about exactly when cuts will happen.

    Markets are pricing in interest rate cuts. But the Federal Reserve and institutional investors are clear that rates should be higher for longer. This disconnect could lead to shocks. Markets are more susceptible to movement because a lack of clarity makes it tough to know where to turn.

    There’s an almost unanimous notion that a slowdown in economic activity is coming. The stronger consumer backdrop means this has been pushed out, but it’s widely still expected as consumer spending power weakens, probably towards the end of the year.

    This is showing up in cautious spending from companies. This is one of the most anticipated recessions in history after all, so it stands to reason that corporates are battening down the hatches. This also means that the knock to profits as and when a slowdown occurs is likely going to be less severe than in less-forecasted economic slumps.

    A wider source of debate is when a recession hits the US and how deep it will be. There’s never been a recession in the US without high levels of unemployment, which could suggest that the contraction is still some way out. But that doesn’t help answer the question of what investors can do at this point of the economic cycle.

    What’s next for the US stock market?

    A focus on what not to do

    Leading figures are doubling down on the importance of not making investment decisions based on emotion. That can be panic or excitement.

    Now’s the time to make sure your investments are able to stomach ups and downs in the economy. A good track record of free cash flow and profit, and not too much debt are all good things to look for in a company.

    Analyst in America – 3 US share ideas

    This is a time in money and market history that has no road map. That means understanding what you’re invested in is as important as ever.

    Our share research team can help, offering insights and free research on over 100 stocks.

    Want the latest share research and results updates direct to your inbox?

    Pick the shares you want to hear about

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Capital Gearing Trust: June 2023 update

      13 June

      Next week on the stock market

      9 June

      What’s next for the US stock market?

      8 June

      UK vs US stock market – who comes out on top?

      7 June

      Analyst in America – 3 US share ideas

      7 June

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Capital Gearing Trust: June 2023 update

      In this investment trust update, Senior Investment Analyst Hal Cook shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG integration, cost and performance of Capital Gearing Trust.

      Hal Cook

      13 Jun 2023 7 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Aarin Chiekrie

      09 Jun 2023 3 min read

      Category: Shares

      What’s next for the US stock market?

      On the ground in New York, Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst, shares her thoughts on what might be next for the US stock market.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      08 Jun 2023 6 min read

      Category: Shares

      UK vs US stock market – who comes out on top?

      On the ground in New York, Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst, takes a quickfire look at the fundamental differences between the US and UK stock markets and what it means for investors.

      Sophie Lund-Yates

      07 Jun 2023 6 min read