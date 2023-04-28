Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
- Interest margins and bad debt provisions in focus for Lloyds
- Watch out for Pfizer's progress on Seagen acquisition and non-COVID sales
- Will Barratt Developments benefit from the usual seasonal uplift?
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|01-May
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
|02-May
|BP*
|Q1 Results
|HSBC Holdings*
|Q1 Results
|Pfizer*
|Q1 Results
|03-May
|Barrick Gold Corp*
|Q1 Results
|Barratt Developments*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Coca Cola HBC
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Flutter Entertainment
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Haleon*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Lloyds Banking Group*
|Q1 Interim Management Statement
|OSB Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|TI Fluid Systems
|Q1 Trading Statement
|04-May
|Anheuser-Busch Inbev*
|Q1 Results
|Apple*
|Q2 Results
|BAE Systems*
|AGM Trading Statement
|Derwent London
|Q1 Corporate Sales Release
|Endeavour Mining
|Q1 Results
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|Q3 Interim Management Statement
|Hiscox
|Q1 Trading Statement
|IMI
|Q1 Interim Management Statement
|Mondi
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Next*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Novo Nordisk*
|Q1 Results
|Rathbones Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Shell*
|Q1 Results
|Trainline
|Full Year Results
|Travis Perkins
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Virgin Money UK
|Half Year Results
|05-May
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|International Consolidated Airlines Group
|Q1 Interim Management Statement
|RHI Magnesita
|Q1 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Lloyds Banking Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
There'll be a few things for investors to unpack in Lloyds' first quarter results. Net interest margin (NIM) is always crucial, especially for a bank like Lloyds that generates most of its income from interest. Like many of its peers, management's warned they expect NIM to drop from levels seen in Q4 last year, but we should see levels above 3% for 2023. We think that's a little conservative, and that figure could have some upside – especially when you consider UK inflation remains high and the chance of another rate rise in May has increased.
More specifically to Lloyds, the large mortgage book is worth some attention. High-margin loans issued during the pandemic are coming up for renewal, and the environment isn't as favourable as it once was. That'll be a drag on NIM that some of Lloyds' peers won't be quite as exposed to.
Then, of course, we have loan loss provisions to watch for. £1.5bn was set aside last year in preparation for debt defaults. We'll be looking for an update on how much debt is in default and what level of provision Lloyds sets aside in the first quarter. Analyst consensus is for similar levels over 2023 to what we saw last year.
See the Lloyds Banking Group share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Lloyds Banking Group research
Pfizer Inc – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
After a record 2022, Pfizer's expecting quite a slowdown in 2023 largely due to COVID-19 products bottoming out this year, a reflection of significant stockpiles by the authorities. But it's not all bad news, with guidance suggesting that other products will grow between 7-9%. Given the anticipated drop in COVID-19 revenues, any sign in next week's first-quarter report that other products are tracking either side of this range will likely attract a lot of attention.
But the big news of the first quarter was the announcement of the proposed $43bn acquisition of Seagen, which would be one of the largest pharma deals in history and add significant capabilities to Pfizer's cancer-fighting credentials. Pfizer thinks Seagen can more than quadruple revenues to over $10bn by 2030, but that's not without the usual risks of drug development. And it's not yet a done deal. While it's expected to complete by early 2024, a deal of this size won't go unnoticed by the competition authorities. We'll be looking for any further updates.
Pfizer's investing heavily in its future both organically and through M&A, so we'll also be keeping an eye on cash generation and the balance sheet, which need to remain healthy to support the prospective yield of over 4%. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
See the Pfizer Inc share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Pfizer Inc research
Barratt Developments – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst
So far in 2023, Barratt's valuation is up around 16% – a rebound that's generally been repeated across the sector as some of the previous pessimism has unwound.
Only back in February, net private reservation rates were down 44% year-on-year, indicating that demand for newbuilds had slowed. But despite the trading backdrop remaining difficult since then, we're cautiously optimistic Barratt will benefit from the usual seasonal uplift and lower mortgage rates.
Barratt's also been wrestling with near double-digit build cost inflation, which eats into profitability. Luckily, the group had a large net cash position of £965m at the last count, so there's plenty of cash available to help smooth out any bumps in the road. Next week's trading statement should give us a clearer picture on how the balance sheet's holding up against the challenging economic backdrop.
See the Barratt Developments share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up to Barratt Developments research
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips