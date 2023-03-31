We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Derren Nathan
    Head of Equity Research

    31 March 2023

    As the end of the tax year fast approaches, the first week of April will be quiet for corporate releases, with just a handful of scheduled results on the docket. Things will kick back up again as we move through the month, with US reporting season in full swing over the next few weeks.

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    03-April
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    04-April
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    05-April
    Hilton Food Group Q4 Results
    RS Group Full Year Trading Statement
    06-April
    Ferrexpo Q1 Production Report
    07-April
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

