Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Sophie Lund-Yates
    Senior Equity Analyst

    5 May 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Can Direct Line get back on track?
    • Streaming in the spotlight at Walt Disney
    • Recent rights issue puts more pressure on TUI performance

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    08-May
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    09-May
    Direct Line Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    Victrex Half Year Results
    10-May
    ASOS* Half Year Results
    Compass Group* Half Year Results
    Harbour Energy AGM Trading Statement
    JD Wetherspoon* Trading Statement
    Melrose* Trading Statement
    Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Statement
    TUI* Q2 Results
    Walt Disney Co* Q2 Results
    3I Infrastructure Full Year Results
    11-May
    Airtel Africa Full Year Results
    Balfour Beatty* AGM Trading Statement
    Deutsche Telekom Q1 Results
    Grainger Half Year Results
    ITV* Trading Statement
    John Wood Group Trading Statement
    Rolls Royce* AGM Trading Statement
    TBC Bank Group Q1 Results
    Videndum Q1 Trading Statement
    3i Group Full Year Results
    12-May
    Beazley Q1 Trading Statement

    Direct Line Group – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    2022 was a difficult year for Direct Line, and investors will be hoping for some glimpse that there’s been a let up in either the number of claims or claims inflation over the first quarter of 2023. Tough conditions pushed the Group’s combined operating ratio over 100% last year, essentially signalling loss-making territory for insurance businesses.

    Unfortunately, there’s no easy route back, and pricing actions are already in play to try and help restore margins. Direct Line's brand should help on that front, and we’ve already seen more aggressive price action than some of its peers. In the hyper competitive world of insurance, the issue with that approach is that brand power only goes so far, and there will likely be a drop in volumes as customers shop around.

    Walt Disney – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    All eyes will be on the streaming division next week. Disney+ is nursing heavy losses and investors are looking for a clear path into profit-making territory. A key component of this will be subscriber growth, which is the main metric that will move the dial in terms of Disney’s valuation next week. The group has seen a 13% uplift since the start of the year and that makes it more sensitive to knocks.

    We can’t forget theme parks where Disney’s concerned. The reopening of borders should provide a welcome boost to the Asian business, and we’re cautiously optimistic that parks elsewhere will have put in a resilient showing despite a tough economic backdrop for consumers.

    TUI – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Summer holiday booking season is getting underway. We’ll be watching commentary on forward bookings for the holiday giant very closely next week. Last we heard, TUI had successfully increased its prices which was helping to offset soaring costs, but we’d like to see to what extent this has continued. Trips abroad are important to consumers, but there’s a limit to how far wallets can stretch at the moment.

    TUI’s balance sheet is very stretched, which is why it recently came cap-in-hand to investors to the tune of €1.8bn. A disappointing summer season could see knocks to the group’s valuation. The dilutive rights issue means investors will be wanting to see progress rather than stagnation, more so than usual.

