Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Barclays looks to move on from its run in with the US regulator

Centrica aims to continue its turnaround

Will Coca-Cola hit its own lofty targets?

If you'd like to receive this and other weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

Got a topic suggestion for our experts? Ask our share research team your burning questions on markets, specific stocks and more, using the form below.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

13-Feb No FTSE 350 reporters

15-Feb Barclays* Full Year Results Barrick Gold* Q4 Results Dunelm Group Half Year Results Glencore* Full Year Results Hargreaves Lansdown Half Year Results Heineken NV* Full Year Results

16-Feb Centrica* Full Year Results Indivior Full Year Results Moneysupermarket.Com Group Full Year Results Nestlé* Full Year Results Relx Full Year Results Standard Chartered* Full Year Results

17-Feb NatWest Group* Full Year Results SEGRO Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Barclays – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Barclays’ last set of results, and those of all the major banks for that matter, caught headlines for the hundreds of millions set aside in readiness for an increase in loan defaults. £400m was the non-cash hit to profit that Barclays put through its accounts in the third quarter, investors will be hoping that number proves sufficient.

On the flip side, higher interest rates helped push net interest margins up to 2.78% which provided a boost to profit. But Barclays isn’t as exposed to interest rates as some of its peers though, due to its large corporate and investment banking arm. That’s been a benefit while rates were low, as revenue from fees, commission and trading has plugged a gap.

In the new world of higher rates, we’ll be watching closely to see how investment banking performance is holding up. The market environment for raising capital in public markets has shifted and combined with tough comparative periods, investment banking income has been falling.

See the Barclays share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Barclays research

Centrica – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

When Centrica’s full-year results are announced next week, underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be above 30p, with closing net cash of more than £1bn.

Centrica owns British Gas, Britain’s biggest household supplier. The more detailed full year results should also give a clearer picture on British Gas’ retail division and profits. If customers struggled to pay their bills during the winter period amidst cost-of-living pressures, profitability in this area is likely to be impacted.

The group’s in a much better place than it was just a few years ago, and that’s reflected in a healthier looking balance sheet. But there’s still a lot of progress to be made. Next week’s results will show whether Centrica is continuing to take steps in the right direction.

See the Centrica share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Centrica research

Coca-Cola – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

The beverage giant Coca-Cola has been performing well of late, and we expect more of the same when it announces both its fourth quarter and full year results next week.

Coca-Cola has continued to update its portfolio of companies by acquiring the likes of Costa Coffee and BODYARMOR sports drinks in recent years. These acquisitions have put a strain on the group’s balance sheet, which was carrying $29.5bn in net debt at the last count. This is slightly higher than we’d like to see, so we’ll be keeping an eye out to see whether this number is coming down when next week’s results are released.

Last quarter, the group raised its full-year guidance, now expecting organic revenue growth of 14-15%, instead of 12-13%. We’re optimistic that the group can hit these new targets as consumers splashed out this festive season. But if revenue growth has slipped below the recently raised bar, it won’t just be Coke’s cans that are feeling the pressure.

See the Coca-Cola share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Coca-cola research

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.