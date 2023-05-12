Archived article
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
- easyJet will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of IAG with better-than-expected results
- Vodafone faces an uphill battle to restore service revenue growth
- Will the Nordic regions continue to weigh Currys down
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|15-May
|Currys*
|Full Year Pre-Close Trading Statement
|Diploma
|Q2 Results
|16-May
|Britvic
|Half Year Results
|DCC
|Full Year Results
|Essentra
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Greggs*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Imperial Brands*
|Half Year Results
|Land Securities
|Full Year Results
|Vodafone*
|Full Year Results
|17-May
|Auction Technology Group
|Half Year Results
|Bank of Georgia
|Q1 Results
|British Land*
|Full Year Results
|Experian*
|Preliminary Q4 Results
|JD Sports Fashion
|Full Year Results
|Keller Group
|Trading Statement
|Ninety One
|Full Year Results
|Sage Group
|Half Year Results
|Watches of Switzerland
|Q4 Trading Statement
|18-May
|Alibaba*
|Full Year Results
|BT Group*
|Full Year Results
|Burberry*
|Full Year Results
|ConvaTec
|Q4 Trading Statement
|easyJet*
|Half Year Results
|Helios Towers
|Q1 Results
|International Distributions Services*
|Full Year Results
|Investec
|Full Year Results
|National Grid*
|Full Year Results
|Premier Foods
|Preliminary Q4 Results
|19-May
|Smiths Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
easyJet – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst
easyJet is following hot on the heels of results from British Airways owner, IAG, which has upgraded full-year expectations thanks to buoyant demand. easyJet is more short-haul focussed, which we think is more resilient in the current climate. After all, a quick skip to Spain is more attainable than a stint in New York while incomes are under pressure.
The important figure will be forward bookings. IAG said about 80% of its available summer capacity had been sold and we’re cautiously optimistic that easyJet will at least match this.
The other number to watch for is the so-called load-factor. This essentially tells you how full planes are, on average. A higher load factor has enormous benefits for profits. It also plays into an area of strength for easyJet, which is the group’s very strong ancillary revenues. These are the extras like legroom, extra luggage and food. This area has long been a cornerstone of what sets easyJet apart, and we’d like to see continued progress.
See the easyJet share price, charts and our latest view
An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.
Vodafone – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
One comment from new CEO, Margherita Della Valle, stood out from third-quarter results - "we can do better". Whether next week's full year results will deliver anything better than what we saw over the first three quarters, only time will tell, but we wouldn’t be too hopeful. There’s an uphill battle underway to try and restore service revenue growth, with Germany, Italy, and Spain key to turnarounds.
We’ll be interested to hear the new CEO's vision for the business. Rolling out broadband, fixed line and TV services across its European markets has been the aim recently since customer retention is significantly better among those taking multiple products. Price hikes throughout Europe are already underway, which should help limit some of the impacts of higher costs.
We’ll also be on the lookout for any mergers and acquisitions news. There could be portfolio changes on the horizon, not least of which may centre around the ongoing talks to merge Vodafone’s UK business with Three UK.
See the Vodafone share price, charts and our latest view
Currys – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
Better than forecasted peak trading in the UK & Ireland for the electrical giant Currys, hasn’t been enough to offset problems in its Nordics operations. At the last check, that meant that management now expects underlying pre-tax profit for the year ending March 2023 to be around £104m, towards the lower end of previously stated range. Net debt is also likely to come in worse than previously thought, somewhere between £100m and £150m. This news was delivered two weeks before the year end in an announcement about a management reshuffle and recovery plan in the Nordics.
We’re not expecting much divergence in the recently updated guidance. We’ll be keen to hear what progress has been made in the Nordics, and also how trading closer to home has started in the new year. Despite an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, UK consumer confidence has been showing some signs of green shoots. Whether this is enough to shore up demand for the likes of TVs, laptops, and fridges remains to be seen.
See the Currys share price, charts and our latest view
