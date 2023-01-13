Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

How long can consumers keep spending? Experian may be able to shed some light

Ocado Retail is teed up to report a full year sales decline as customers tighten their belts

Currys could feel the pinch if consumers curbed spending this Christmas

If you'd like to receive this and other weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

16-Jan Ashmore Group Q2 Assets Under Management Release Bankers Investment Trust Full Year Results Rio Tinto Q4 Operating Review

17-Jan Crest Nicholson Holdings Full Year Results Experian* Q3 Trading Statement Hays Q2 Trading Statement Ninety One* Q3 Assets Under Management Release Ocado Retail* Q4 Trading Statement

18-Jan Antofagasta Q4 Operating Review BHP Group Q2 Production Review Burberry Group* Q3 Trading Statement Currys* Trading Statement Diploma Q1 Trading Statement

20-Jan No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Experian – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Experian’s half year results, back in November, showcased a lot of what we like about this business. The revamped consumer division has been adding new members and saw organic revenue growth in double digits. On the businesses-to-business side, Experian’s host of products look well placed to help lenders who are starting to look for lower risk borrowers.

The threat of a wider economic downturn remains, though. If lenders start to retreat and consumers rein in spending, then demand for Experian’s products could come under pressure. For now, we’re still seeing signs that consumers are happy to keep spending, despite the threat of recession. That should be positive news for Experian, but the real thing to watch for is any commentary on the outlook and whether Experian’s treasure trove of data is starting to throw out any warning signs.

See the Experian share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Experian research

Ocado – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Ocado Retail is facing challenges. Customers are swapping usual items for cheaper alternatives. In the third quarter the group’s average selling price rose 5% overall, but within that there was a 2% decline relating to the preference for value goods. We expect this trend to have continued in the final quarter, and we’ll find out the extent of changing customer attitudes over the important festive season.

Last we heard, the average basket value was down 6% because of people buying fewer items. With inflation still running rampant this is unlikely to have reversed. This is troubling because the group’s grappling with enormous energy costs so lower basket values limit Ocado’s ability to help offset this.

The difficult conditions mean Ocado expects “to see a small sales decline” for the full year, and close to break-even cash profits. That appears to be a sensible prediction in our view, but a worse-than-expected outlook could upend things.

See the Ocado share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Ocado research

Currys – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Currys sells a lot of big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, and white goods like fridges and washing machines. But because these items are expensive, demand could be on the chopping block if consumers decide to curb their spending. With the group’s underlying operating margins already running thin at 0.6%, there isn’t much breathing room if demand falls further. Next week’s Christmas trading update will give an early insight as to whether consumer spending pulled back during the festive period.

Currys’ business is highly seasonal, with a substantial proportion of its revenues, and any profits or losses, generated in the second half of its financial year. This includes the likes of Black Friday and the Christmas period. As such, a strong showing from next week’s Christmas trading update will be key if the group are to meet investors’ expectations. Keep in mind, there’s already been a downgrade to the group’s profit before tax target this financial year, so any further setbacks would represent a real challenge.

See the Currys share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Currys research

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Existing client HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Recommendation from a friend Search Engine / Research Advert in the press Advert on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.