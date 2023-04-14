We don’t support this browser anymore.
Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Sophie Lund-Yates
    Lead Equity Analyst

    14 April 2023

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Will ASML continue to defy the semiconductor slowdown?
    • Will Heineken's sales growth begin to flatten?
    • We’ll find out if a boost in streaming spending has helped Netflix

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    17-Apr
    Ashmore Group Q3 AUM Statement
    Page Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Sirius Real Estate Q4 Trading Statement
    18-Apr
    Easyjet* Q2 Trading Update
    QinetiQ Q4 Trading Statement
    Netflix* Q1 Results
    Ninety One Q1 AUM Statement
    19-Apr
    Antofagasta Q1 Production Report
    ASML* Q1 Results
    discoverIE Group Full Year Trading Statement
    Heineken* Q1 Trading Statement
    Hunting Q1 Trading Statement
    IntegraFin Q2 Trading Statement
    Network International Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    20-Apr
    BHP Group Q3 Operational Review
    Centamin Q1 Production Report
    Dunelm Q3 Trading Statement
    Rentokil Q1 Operational Review
    Rio Tinto Q1 Operational Review
    SEGRO Q1 Trading Statement
    Volvo AB* Q1 Results
    WH Smith Half Year Results
    21-Apr
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    ASML – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    Despite difficulties in the wider semiconductor market, ASML’s virtual monopoly over certain types of advanced equipment for chip manufacturers helped the group continue to grow sales last year. However, margins were held back by factors including increased operating and research and development costs. Next week’s first quarter results should give some colour as to where margins are heading in 2023.

    The 67% increase in order backlog to $40.4bn was enough to give management the confidence to guide for accelerated sales growth of 25% for this year. For the first quarter ASML expects revenue of between €6.1bn to €6.5bn including €1.5bn of revenues generated by its already-installed base of lithography machines (think replacement parts and servicing).

    Whilst it doesn’t make chips itself, we’ll be looking to see whether scaled back production plans by troubled industry players such as Samsung have impacted the company’s outlook. We would also like to get clarity over the impact of additional Dutch export bans on certain of ASML product lines to China. Last year China made up 14% of total revenues.

    Heineken – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Heineken has shown the benefits of having strong brands during tough times. Despite a challenging economic backdrop, high-end favourites such as Heineken, Birra Moretti, and Amstel have helped drive the top line higher. When it comes to raising prices, brand power is key – allowing the group to raise prices by around 14% to combat inflation. This was a major factor in full year revenues rising 21.2% to €28.7bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates.

    Next week’s trading statement will give us an early indication as to how sales levels are holding up in the new year. The main concern is if any real deterioration of beer demand comes to pass. Heineken’s sales and profits are already expected to moderate next year, flattening down to more sustainable levels of growth in the single digits. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any surprises either way on this.

    Netflix – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    There are some tailwinds blowing in Netflix’s favour as we look ahead to next week’s earnings. It seems people are spending more on streaming as they look to economise during the cost-of-living crisis. This clearly has potentially positive ramifications for the media giant, as does the continued roll out of its lower-priced ad-supported tier. This could help entice, and retain, consumers who are counting their pennies.

    Netflix is expecting to add fewer subscribers than the target-busting 7.7m added last quarter, but revenue growth’s expected to be 8% ignoring exchange rates. We’re cautiously optimistic this target will be achieved given the helpful shift in social behaviour.

    That said, as ever, competition remains tough in the sector, meaning nothing’s guaranteed. With Netflix’s valuation enjoying a 16% uplift since the start of the year, the pressure’s on.

