Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Will ASML continue to defy the semiconductor slowdown?
- Will Heineken's sales growth begin to flatten?
- We’ll find out if a boost in streaming spending has helped Netflix
If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|17-Apr
|Ashmore Group
|Q3 AUM Statement
|Page Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Sirius Real Estate
|Q4 Trading Statement
|18-Apr
|Easyjet*
|Q2 Trading Update
|QinetiQ
|Q4 Trading Statement
|Netflix*
|Q1 Results
|Ninety One
|Q1 AUM Statement
|19-Apr
|Antofagasta
|Q1 Production Report
|ASML*
|Q1 Results
|discoverIE Group
|Full Year Trading Statement
|Heineken*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Hunting
|Q1 Trading Statement
|IntegraFin
|Q2 Trading Statement
|Network International Holdings
|Q1 Trading Statement
|20-Apr
|BHP Group
|Q3 Operational Review
|Centamin
|Q1 Production Report
|Dunelm
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Rentokil
|Q1 Operational Review
|Rio Tinto
|Q1 Operational Review
|SEGRO
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Volvo AB*
|Q1 Results
|WH Smith
|Half Year Results
|21-Apr
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
ASML – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
Despite difficulties in the wider semiconductor market, ASML’s virtual monopoly over certain types of advanced equipment for chip manufacturers helped the group continue to grow sales last year. However, margins were held back by factors including increased operating and research and development costs. Next week’s first quarter results should give some colour as to where margins are heading in 2023.
The 67% increase in order backlog to $40.4bn was enough to give management the confidence to guide for accelerated sales growth of 25% for this year. For the first quarter ASML expects revenue of between €6.1bn to €6.5bn including €1.5bn of revenues generated by its already-installed base of lithography machines (think replacement parts and servicing).
Whilst it doesn’t make chips itself, we’ll be looking to see whether scaled back production plans by troubled industry players such as Samsung have impacted the company’s outlook. We would also like to get clarity over the impact of additional Dutch export bans on certain of ASML product lines to China. Last year China made up 14% of total revenues.
See the ASML share price, charts and our latest view
Heineken – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst
Heineken has shown the benefits of having strong brands during tough times. Despite a challenging economic backdrop, high-end favourites such as Heineken, Birra Moretti, and Amstel have helped drive the top line higher. When it comes to raising prices, brand power is key – allowing the group to raise prices by around 14% to combat inflation. This was a major factor in full year revenues rising 21.2% to €28.7bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates.
Next week’s trading statement will give us an early indication as to how sales levels are holding up in the new year. The main concern is if any real deterioration of beer demand comes to pass. Heineken’s sales and profits are already expected to moderate next year, flattening down to more sustainable levels of growth in the single digits. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any surprises either way on this.
See the Heineken share price, charts and our latest view
Netflix – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst
There are some tailwinds blowing in Netflix’s favour as we look ahead to next week’s earnings. It seems people are spending more on streaming as they look to economise during the cost-of-living crisis. This clearly has potentially positive ramifications for the media giant, as does the continued roll out of its lower-priced ad-supported tier. This could help entice, and retain, consumers who are counting their pennies.
Netflix is expecting to add fewer subscribers than the target-busting 7.7m added last quarter, but revenue growth’s expected to be 8% ignoring exchange rates. We’re cautiously optimistic this target will be achieved given the helpful shift in social behaviour.
That said, as ever, competition remains tough in the sector, meaning nothing’s guaranteed. With Netflix’s valuation enjoying a 16% uplift since the start of the year, the pressure’s on.
See the Netflix share price, charts and our latest view
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Share insight: our weekly email
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips