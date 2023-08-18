Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
- BHP is expected to see revenue and profits drop as commodity prices come down
- AI demand will be front and centre at Nvidia
- Recruitment giant Hays is expected to report weaker fees
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
|21-Aug
|BHP Group*
|Full Year Results
|22-Aug
|John Wood Group
|Half Year Results
|23-Aug
|Nvidia*
|Q2 Results
|24-Aug
|CRH
|Half Year Results
|Harbour Energy
|Half Year Results
|Hays
|Full Year Results
|25-Aug
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
BHP – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Recent production details from BHP pointed to a good final quarter, with Western Australia Iron Ore reaching record production levels. But consensus is next week’s full-year results will likely show a decent-sized decline in revenue and profit, as the prices of iron ore, copper and coal have come down from levels seen in the previous financial year.
Guidance for the new year on the production side was a little lighter than expected. Aside from the benefits from the recently acquired OZ minerals, there looks to be limited upside from other avenues coming over the next year or so.
Costs and margins will also be in focus, as inflation’s been a headwind for the entire sector over the past year. Guidance for costs over the new year was slightly higher than markets were expecting, but caution in the current environment isn’t too surprising.
See the BHP share price, charts and our latest view
Nvidia – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst
NVIDIA has been on an exciting journey this year, with the valuation seeing a 205% uplift since January. This all hinges on optimism around the use of the group’s hi-tech chips, which are favourites for AI products. Coupled with a substantial earnings beat last quarter, hopes are high. We’re optimistic that AI-related demand will have remained elevated at levels high enough to satisfy investors. But keep in mind, the frothier valuation does increase the chance of disproportionate reactions should there be any disappointment from next week’s results. Guidance was for second-quarter revenues of about $11bn – so this is the benchmark to watch.
Guidance for demand in the new quarter will also move the dial, especially any commentary around the effect of supply constraints. And the final piece of the puzzle won’t be linked to AI, but gaming. This industry is what Nvidia was built on, and we’d like to see if there’s been any let up in the challenging consumer environment.
See the Nvidia share price, charts and our latest view
Hays – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst
Recruitment giant Hays reported a weakening of recruitment activity back in July. This could signal a slowdown in the UK jobs market, which is a problem for companies that make money from placing people in new roles. In the fourth quarter Hays saw a 2% drop in overall net fees, largely because of slower hiring conditions in the UK & Ireland, reflecting tougher economic conditions. We don’t expect this trend to have fully reversed in next week’s results. But the group’s said it expects to deliver full-year operating profit in line with market expectations of £196m – and we see this as achievable.
Something to keep in mind is Hays’ efforts to pivot away from its reliance on more cyclical industries and towards growth areas. Tech and Engineering now make up over a third of total net fees, up from 14% in the great financial crisis. This won’t stop declines in performance in the face of recession, but it should increase resilience – we’re keen to find out if the net fee distribution has shifted any further into these more favourable areas.
See the Hays share price and charts
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
