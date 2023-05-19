We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    19 May 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Can the AI boom help NVIDIA buck the chip slowdown?
    • SSE set to hit recently raised guidance
    • Tate & Lyle looks to keep up the strong momentum

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    22-May
    Big Yellow Group Full Year Results
    Kainos Group Full Year Results
    23-May
    Assura Full Year Results
    Bytes Technology Group Q4 Results
    Caledonia Investments Full Year Results
    Cranswick Full Year Results
    Dowlais* Trading Statement
    Great Portland Estates Full Year Results
    RS Group Full Year Results
    SSP Group Half Year Results
    24-May
    Aviva* Q1 Trading Statement
    C&C Group Full Year Results
    Close Brothers Trading Statement
    HICL Infrastructure Full Year Results
    Intertek Group AGM Trading Statement
    Kingfisher Q1 Trading Statement
    Londonmetric Property Full Year Results
    Marks & Spencer* Full Year Results
    NVIDIA* Q1 Results
    Pershing Square Holdings Q1 Results
    Petershill Partners Q1 Trading Statement
    Severn Trent Full Year Results
    SSE* Full Year Results
    Tullow Oil Q1 Trading Statement
    25-May
    AJ Bell Half Year Results
    Hill & Smith Q1 Trading Statement
    Intermediate Capital Group Full Year Results
    Johnson Matthey Full Year Results
    Pets at Home* Q4 Results
    QinetiQ Q4 Results
    Tate & Lyle* Full Year Results
    United Utilities* Full Year Results
    Vanquis Banking Group Interim Management Statement
    Workspace Group Full Year Results
    26-May
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    NVIDIA - Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    NVIDIA is looking to the future as its chips claim the high ground in the rush to monetise the frenzy surrounding generative AI models such as Chat GPT. That’s seen its valuation practically double so far this year. But next week’s attention will focus on the drier topic of revenues and earnings. Both the company and analysts are expecting first quarter revenue of about $6.5bn, or 21.4% less than the same period last year, and market forecasts suggest that operating profit has fallen by 35.6%.

    That leaves a lot of work to do if NVIDIA’s to meet current full-year estimates of double-digit revenue growth. We’ll be interested to hear if this remains achievable, particularly against the backdrop of challenging conditions across the semiconductor market.

    See the NVIDIA share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to NVIDIA research

    SSE – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    The performance of SSE’s renewables division hasn’t quite been up to scratch so far, with outputs from these assets coming in lower than planned due to unseasonably calm and dry weather last year. But the group’s gas-fired plants have ramped up activity to plug the shortfall, leading to some good news on the bottom line. Full-year underlying earnings per share (EPS) guidance has been upgraded twice this calendar year, from at least 120p per share to at least 160p per share.

    We’re keen to get an update on the group’s renewables plans in next week’s results. The dividend’s set to get cut back from more than 87.5p to 60p this year, in a bid to fund investment in renewables and networks. But the transition will be costly, and it’ll likely be a long road until renewables can generate cash more reliably.

    See the SSE share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to SSE research

    Tate & Lyle – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Recent performance has been strong from Tate & Lyle, taking higher input costs in its stride to deliver double-digit revenue growth. Analyst consensus is for revenue to come in at nearly £1.8bn for the full year with underlying pre-tax profit of £251m, a jump of over 70%. The more streamlined operation and a focus on the more profitable business areas look to be yielding positive results.

    Costs are worth keeping an eye on. Higher prices have helped keep inflation at bay, but a heavy reliance on corn exposes the group to pricing development in that particular commodity. We expect to see a further £15m in cost savings delivered over the final quarter, with the Group already well ahead of its original efficiency programme schedule.

    At first glance, the new strategy looks to be progressing well. If management can navigate the increasingly challenging environment, Tate looks to be in a strong position.

    See the Tate & Lyle share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Tate & Lyle research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

