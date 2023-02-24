Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Bunzl looks for double digit top line growth

Will Persimmon's foundations hold strong?

How far can Reckitt push prices?

If you'd like to receive this and other weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

Got a topic suggestion for our experts? Ask our share research team your burning questions on markets, specific stocks and more, using the form below.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

03-Mar IMI Full Year Results Pearson* Full Year Results Rightmove Full Year Results Vesuvius Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Bunzl – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Bunzl sources, consolidates, and delivers a range of essential products to businesses. Think food packaging, cleaning products and safety equipment – though that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Next week marks the release of full year results, and expectations are high. The top line, ignoring the effect of currency changes, is expected to grow around 10% - expect to see a good chunk of that coming from higher prices and acquisitions.

Acquisitions have long been a driving force for growth at Bunzl, so it’s always something worth keeping an eye on. Back in December, markets were given details on the purchase of four businesses and the sale of its UK healthcare division to Mediq. The additions look like good complements to the existing portfolio, generating enough existing profit to offset the sale to Mediq. Acquisition plans for the new year, including details on the pipeline and anticipated spend, will be eagerly watched.

See the Bunzl share price, charts and our latest view

Persimmon – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Persimmon’s feeling the pressures of a tough housing market, and the group’s valuation has tumbled around 40% in the last 12 months as a result. We’ve already heard that “notably weaker” customer demand and higher cancellations pushed full-year forward sales down from £1.6bn to £1.0bn in 2022. And as the mortgage rate environment remains challenging for home buyers, we don’t expect to hear things picking up in this area.

Next week’s more detailed full-year results should paint a clearer picture of other areas like cost inflation. The entire industry has been facing high material and labour costs, which eats into profitability. Persimmon’s business model includes some in-house suppliers which could help in this regard, so we’re keen to find out whether they’ve been able to relieve some of those cost pressures.

But we’re most interested in the outlook statement. The group should give an indication of how forward sales have been at the start of this year, as well as what the rest of 2023 could look like. The fear is that the current dip in house prices could be the start of a bigger correction. If that looks like the case next week, there could be a negative market reaction, despite a lot of concerns already being priced in.

See the Persimmon share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Persimmon research

Reckitt Benckiser – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

We’re hoping for a decent set of results from Reckitt when they release full year numbers next week. Like-for-like net revenue growth of 6-8% is the target, with growth in underlying operating margin. Volumes will be key, having fallen 4.6% in the third quarter. Though, the headline number didn’t tell the full story. Excluding Lysol, which is normalising from heightened pandemic demand, volumes were only down 1%. We’re not expecting price hikes to end any time soon, so if underlying volume declines can stay in the current range, that’d be a good result.

The outlook on Nutrition will also be key. Lack of supply in the US has been a major tailwind over the year, one that’s expected to tail off. Management have previously said they could retain as much as 70% of the excess market share they picked up this year. Whether that figure’s achievable remains to be seen but as the new number one paediatrician recommended brand, it’s possible they could keep a good chunk.

See the Reckitt Benckiser share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Reckitt Benckiser research

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.