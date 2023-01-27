Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Next week on the stock market
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week, including Severn Trent, GSK and McDonald's.
27 January 2023
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
- Can Severn Trent's fortunes remain buoyant?
- Will earnings momentum continue for GSK?
- What will job cuts at McDonald's mean for the bottom line?
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:
|30-Jan
|Computacenter
|Pre-Close Trading Statement
|31-Jan
|abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
|Full Year Results
|McDonald's*
|Q4 Results
|Spotify*
|Q4 Results
|01-Feb
|Entain*
|Full Year Trading Statement
|Glencore
|Full Year Production Report
|GSK*
|Q4 Results
|Meta Platforms*
|Q4 Results
|Novo Nordisk*
|Q4 Results
|Severn Trent*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|UK Commercial Property REIT
|Q4 Net Asset Value Update
|Virgin Money
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Vodafone*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|02-Feb
|Airtel Africa
|Q3 Results
|Alphabet*
|Q4 Results
|Amazon*
|Q4 Results
|Anglo American
|Q4 Production Report
|Apple*
|Q1 Results
|BT Group*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Cranswick
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Renishaw
|Half Year Results
|Shell*
|Q4 Results
|03-Feb
|No FTSE 350 reporters
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Severn Trent – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
Next week, Severn Trent’s trading statement is unlikely to reveal any major spanners in the works. The UK-based water utility company saw revenues rise 10.8% in the first half of the year, and is expecting full year revenues to come in at around £2bn. Its strong market position coupled with a regulatory pricing framework provides a level of stability to revenues - a great quality to possess when times get tough.
But these robust revenues come with a caveat. The prices Severn Trent can charge for its services are restricted by the current regulatory regime. This limits financial returns and sets challenging performance targets for earning additional rewards.
While current investments in infrastructure and operational improvements could pave the way to make more profit in the future, they’re likely to put pressure on near-term margins. That’s why we’re keen to hear how well costs are being controlled, and next week’s update should shed some light on that situation.
GSK – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
In next week’s fourth quarter results we’ll be looking to see if GSK can continue its recent run of beating analyst estimates. As a whole, underlying profit for the year is expected to outpace the group’s own goal of 10% annual growth out to 2026. We’ll be looking out to see how confident GSK is of making that same target in 2023.
In the clinic, the final quarter of 2022 was a mixed bag for GSK’s pipeline. Following disappointing trial results, GSK pulled its myeloma therapy Blenrep from the US market, but it’s too early to write the drug off just yet, with two differently designed trials still ongoing. Elsewhere, progress towards regulatory approval for momelotinib, for the treatment of the rare blood cancer myelofibrosis continues. Decisions from both the US and European authorities are expected this year.
Vaccines, in particular the Shingrix vaccine for Shingles, have been a strong growth driver of late and we hope to see that momentum continue. The Board have high hopes for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) older adult vaccine, which is pending regulatory approval. But GSK is not the only contender here, with Moderna the latest to release compelling data for its candidate.
The market responded favourably to a December ruling in GSK’s favour in the Zantac litigation and we will be looking out for any assurance the company can give on other claims.
McDonald’s – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research
We will soon find out if the near double-digit like-for-like sales growth seen in McDonalds’ Q3 results will repeat in the final quarter of the year. The burger giant has been able to push through price rises in its major markets, despite the ongoing cost of living crisis. And analyst earnings expectations have been creeping up marginally since McDonald’s last reported numbers.
Whilst this is impressive, inflation has been weighing on profits. This may well have been the cue for CEO Chris Kempczinski’s recent letter to employees, signalling a programme of corporate job cuts. We’ll be looking out for more detail on this and what the effect will be on the bottom line.
Given its global reach, McDonald’s can’t escape wider geopolitical forces. It’s missing a chunk of revenue following restaurant closures in Russia and Ukraine, and the conflict has caused disruption to other operations in the region, notably leading to recent closures of restaurants in Kazakhstan. The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in China will be more welcome news to investors, and we will wait to see if this acts as a catalyst to refresh its openings programme.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
