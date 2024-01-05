The FTSE 100 turns 40 – what’s changed and what’s next?

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
How much has the FTSE 100 changed in 40 years, what can we learn and what’s next?
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
The FTSE 100 index turns 40 this year.
Launched in 1984 as an index of the top 100 UK companies, it quickly became the most popular way of measuring the health of the UK stock market. To celebrate four decades, we’re looking back at the highs and lows, what’s changed since 1984 and what could be next.
Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what is suitable, ask for financial advice.
Since launching to the end of 2023, the FTSE 100 has grown by 673% (excluding dividends and charges).
The index has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but still produced an average annual return of 5.2%. Beating inflation across the same period.
There’s been a fair share of volatility across the years. If you’re a new investor in the FTSE 100, you might not even know about some of its worst days.
The worst would be 19 and 20 October 1987. The index had its biggest daily fall of -12.22% on 19 October and its third biggest daily fall on 20 October at -10.84%. They called them ‘Black’ Monday and Tuesday.
More recently, on 12 March 2020, £160bn was wiped off the FTSE 100 thanks to a -10.87% fall.
Drops like this can be tough to watch, but it’s worth holding your nerve and sticking to your long-term plan. The index often had some of its best performing days and years soon after these downturns although there are no guarantees that this will be the case in the future.
Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: Refinitiv Eikon DataStream, to 31/12/2023.
In the bear market that came after Lehman’s collapse in 1999, between September and November, the FTSE 100 had four out of the five highest ever single-day price rises (8.05%, 8.26%, 8.84%, 9.84%).
While the index did recover eventually, 2008’s four strong performing days weren’t enough to save it from producing the worst single-year returns of -30.9%.
Since 1986, when further data started being captured, it has produced a total return of 2219% (excluding charges).
|Worst three days
|Best three days
|20/10/1987
|-12.22%
|24/11/2008
|9.84%
|12/03/2020
|-10.87%
|24/3/2020
|9.05%
|19/10/1987
|-10.84%
|19/9/2008
|8.84%
|Worst year
|Best year
|2008
|-30.9%
|1989
|35.1%
The FTSE 100 has gone through a lot of changes since its launch, with over 500 ins/outs.
Of the original 100 constituents, 30 were still members in 2016 and 26 are still there after the latest changes at the end of 2023. This has really changed the face of the FTSE for a lot of industries.
Both communication services and energy have both lost weighting in the index over the past 20 years. Other industries, like financials and insurance have stayed strong by comparison.
Original constituents that are in the FTSE 100 index today
We’re running a competition to try to predict where the FTSE 100 will be at the end of January 2024. Get the closest guess of where it will finish by then and you could win a £1,000 Voucher Express gift card. Enter by 22 January. Terms apply.
Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
Article image credit: Getty images/Johannes Eisele.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
Want to invest in telecoms? Here’s how the sector’s performed recently and the longer-term trends investors should know about.
05 Jan 20244 min read
Sustainability might’ve slipped down the news agenda in 2023, but it’s not lost any importance. Here’s five responsible funds to watch in 2024.
04 Jan 20243 min read
As 2023 becomes a memory, we check in on how our five shares to watch have performed in the final quarter.
03 Jan 20244 min read
We look at legendary investor Warren Buffett’s portfolio picks for 2024 and what can we learn from them.
02 Jan 20244 min read