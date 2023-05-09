Archived article
The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds so far this tax year
Discover which funds HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors have bought so far this tax year.
Stocks and Shares ISAs are one of the most popular ways to invest for your long-term future.
The new tax year started on 6 April, meaning you can shelter up to £20,000 in your ISA before 5 April next year. And the earlier you start investing, the better off you could be.
We looked at the difference of investing £5,000 in the UK stock market on the first working day of the tax year, and the last working day, each tax year since Stocks and Shares ISAs launched in April 1999.
Whichever option you took, you’d have done very well, more than doubling your money. But you’d have been over £7,000 better off investing at the start of each tax year, assuming annual charges of 0.5%. There are no guarantees this will continue though, and past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Remember inflation reduces the spending power of money.
Where did HL’s ISA clients invest?
The tables below show the most bought actively-managed (try to beat the market) and tracker (try to track the market) funds by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISAs investors between 6 April and 30 April 2023.
This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.
Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.
|Most bought active funds
|Key Investor Information
|Fundsmith Equity
|KII
|Rathbone Global Opportunities
|KII
|Jupiter Asian Income
|KII
|Lindsell Train Global Equity
|KII
|Jupiter Global Value Equity
|KII
Information correct as at 2 May 2023.
|Most bought tracker funds
|Key Investor Information
|Legal & General US Index
|KII
|Legal & General International Index Trust
|KII
|Fidelity Index World
|KII
|UBS S&P 500 Index
|KII
|Legal & General European Index
|KII
Information correct as at 2 May 2023.
How to pick investments for an ISA
Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest.
It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money, diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.
If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.
Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.
If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.
All you’ll need to do is review your choice regularly to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.
HL’s ready-made investments are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.
