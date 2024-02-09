What’s next for the State Pension and how to get the full amount

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
With new research suggesting the State Pension age may need to rise to 71, we look at how the State Pension and the triple lock has changed, what’s next, and how to get the full State Pension.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
The autumn statement confirmed the State Pension will rise by 8.5% in April 2024 in line with the triple lock.
For someone receiving the full new State Pension (a man or woman born on or after 6 April 1951 and 1953 respectively), their weekly pension income will grow from £203.85 to £221.20. For anyone receiving the full basic State Pension (a man or woman born before 6 April 1951 and 1953 respectively), their weekly income will rise from £156.20 to £169.50.
This news will be welcomed by those who’ve struggled to make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis. With inflation showing signs of falling back, such an increase has the potential to bring some much-needed breathing space to people’s budgets.
The decision does however bring an extra headache for the government. This is the second large increase in a row and this, along with the fact we’re living longer means the cost of the State Pension continues to spiral.
There are options open to the government to try and contain this cost.
One is to increase State Pension age and the government recently conducted a review of State Pension age that included whether to bring forward the rise to age 68.
However, slowing longevity increases and concerns about people’s ability to keep working into their late 60s were among reasons that prompted them to shelve the idea. But, it’s likely to make a reappearance in future.
Another option would have been to break the triple lock and opt for a lower increase.
Breaking with the triple lock isn’t a decision to be taken lightly, but it is something that’s been done before.
When average wage data was inflated by the unwinding effects of the COVID-19 furlough scheme, the government opted to disregard earnings growth and opt for the lower inflation figure instead.
There was a similar situation this year. Earnings growth was inflated by the effect of one-off bonuses to NHS workers and civil servants. This prompted speculation that we could see the government opting for a lower figure again.
The rumours ended up being unfounded. However, speculation will continue to rage about whether the triple lock remains sustainable over the long term.
Source: Institute for Fiscal Studies, September 2023.
* After April 2011, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been used for inflation instead of the Retail Price Index (RPI).
** The triple lock was suspended in April 2022 because of the dramatic growth in earnings in Summer 2021 caused by the unwinding of the effects of the furlough scheme (Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme).
We often talk about people getting the full State Pension, but lots of people don’t qualify for the full amount. There are things you can do to boost your entitlement though.
People retiring under the new State Pension system need to have at least 10 qualifying years on their National Insurance (NI) record to get any new State Pension and to receive the full amount, you need to have 35 qualifying years.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for your circumstances, ask for financial advice. Pension and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances.
Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 12 February 2024, including the likes of Tui, Natwest and Heineken.
09 Feb 20244 min read
Layoffs look like the theme of this shares earnings season. But what is this doing to the labour market and is artificial intelligence (AI) to blame?
08 Feb 20243 min read
Big tech has had an astonishing time of it recently. How did the ‘Magnificent Seven’ do and what might be next for investors biggest sector?
08 Feb 20245 min read
It’s long been a theory that stock markets rise in the first few weeks of the year, but is it true and what does the data tell us?
07 Feb 20243 min read