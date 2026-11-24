Global attention focussed on China during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, when leaders of China, Russia and the US held an unprecedented three-way meeting on the sidelines.

Behind the diplomacy, China’s export machine shows no sign of slowing. Exports rose 35% year-on-year in October and are up nearly 23% so far this year, with green-tech and artificial intelligence (AI) related goods making up around 40% of the total.

China’s trade surplus passed $1tn for the year to date in October 2026. But domestically, property investment is still falling, and retail sales are hovering around 1%.

A strong export sector alongside soft domestic demand is reshaping global trade and raising a question: can these imbalances last, and what does it mean for investors?

What’s the macro background?

Moving up the value chain.

In the 2000s, China became the world’s low-cost manufacturing hub. Today, Chinese firms compete at the technological frontier, in areas from electric vehicles and batteries to robotics and AI. They have not left less complex, labour-intensive products behind – they are still doing those too.

E xport growth has accelerated while import growth has stalled. China has rapidly increased the value of exports to the world economy, and that has strategic importance. Technology now makes up more than a quarter of China’s onshore stock market, and chipmaker CXMT, which listed in July, is battling to take market share from Korean memory-chip rivals like Samsung and Hynix.

US tariffs have not slowed this progress. The tariff wars highlighted the West’s dependence on China for rare earths, and the US-China trade truce has been extended until January. China has not folded into the liberal world order, and the West has noticed.

That makes this week’s summit significant.

Donald Trump arrived in Shenzhen after the Republicans’ heavy losses in the US midterm elections and the resignation then reinstalment of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, putting US chip export controls back in the spotlight. He may be keen to show strength abroad. Xi Jinping, as host, will be keen to be seen as the convener.

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Nuclear arms control, the Iran war and trade are expected to dominate. Ukraine is not formally on the agenda, although Trump has said he will raise it. Most analysts expect more symbolism than substance, with the realistic aim being to keep the US-China trade truce in place, so any market reaction may be about tone rather than a change in policy.

For now, we think exports will continue to do the heavy lifting.

They are helping to offset weak domestic demand, and the economy grew 4.5% in the third quarter of 2026, in line with the government’s target. But the model has a cost.

Growing exports could further strain relationships with Western trade partners, and the more China relies on them, the more exposed it is to resistance in the sectors where it competes.

What does it mean for investors?

The short answer: China’s export strength has not translated into easy investor returns, and the gap between good and bad outcomes is wide. But some things do stand out.

China and the AI trade

China may be exporting plenty of AI-related goods, but investors have rewarded Taiwan and Korea, which make the chips and memory at the heart of the boom and now account for more than half of the Asia ex Japan index.

Chinese AI looks different from the US version: it is aimed at cost rather than cutting-edge intelligence, and the market is rewarding it less.

Many of the leading Chinese models, including DeepSeek and Alibaba’s Qwen, are also ‘open-weight’. That means the trained model can be downloaded, run on a company’s own servers and adapted for little or no cost, although the training data and code usually are not shared, so it is not fully open source.

This has two effects. It makes advanced AI cheaper and spreads it quicker, which helps businesses that adopt it. And it makes it harder for developers to charge for the models themselves, putting pricing pressure on ‘closed’ US rivals.

For investors, the rewards may lie less in the models and more in the chips, cloud infrastructure and applications built around them.

Cheap, but for a reason

Chinese shares are at their lowest valuation relative to global peers in over 20 years, and dividends and buybacks are growing. But the consumer is sluggish and the property market is only tentatively stabilising, so a low price alone is not a reason to buy.

The manager and the country mix matter more than the headline numbers. Over the past year the IA China/ Greater China sector fell 12.29%, while a broader Asian fund such as Schroder Asian Alpha Plus gained 15.29% and FSSA Greater China Growth 5.49%. The differences come down to how much each fund holds in China, Taiwan and elsewhere, and which companies it picks. Investors need to know what they own, not just that they have ‘China exposure’.

A Greater China manager’s view

HL’s fund research team recently met Helen Chen, manager of FSSA Greater China Growth.

Taiwan is 1.5 times China’s weight in the index, though China’s economy is about 20 times bigger.

Chen loves Taiwan, which she says has the most complete semiconductor and hardware ecosystem outside the US, with TSMC making up 50–60% of its market. But she was reluctant to push the fund to a higher weighting in Taiwan with valuations high and was happy to hold a bit more in cheap, overlooked China. That held the fund back against broader Asian funds over the past year, although it still beat its China sector – stock selection helped, but country allocation hurt.

China itself – out of favour, cheaper… and complicated

Investors have been wary.

Chen says Chinese companies have become more risk aware after a weak market, and the China part of her fund has a free cash flow yield of nearly 6%. She remains selective on the consumer, but thinks property has probably bottomed, with Shanghai secondary prices rebounding – though that is hard to call.

As the table shows, these funds with various degrees of exposure to China have had widely different outcomes.

Annual percentage growth Oct 2021 – Oct 2022 Oct 2022 – Oct 2023 Oct 2023 – Oct 2024 Oct 2024 – Oct 2025 Oct 2025 – Oct 2026 FSSA Greater China Growth -27.59% 8.77% 7.72% 16.06% 5.49% IA China/Greater China sector -33.69% 5.26% 7.08% 26.19% -12.29% Schroder Asian Alpha Plus -18.78% 6.18% 14.70% 27.19% 15.29% IA Asia Pacific ex Japan sector -15.80% 4.47% 17.34% 22.99% 14.36% Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, discrete performance to 31 October 2026.

FSSA Greater China Growth has around 40% in Taiwan, Schroder Asian Alpha Plus is a broader Asian fund with 16.9% in China. Funds are shown for illustration only, not as recommendations.

How we think about using funds

Know what you own. A low-cost emerging markets tracker brings concentration in a few AI-linked companies as well as China, and a single-country fund is higher risk and should be a small part of a diversified portfolio.

Look beyond last year’s returns. Understand how a manager balances China, Taiwan and valuation, and check your exposure to sectors where Chinese exports may meet resistance.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, all investments and any income from them can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Investing in emerging markets is higher risk and investors should expect volatility.