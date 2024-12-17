China’s leading the green revolution – 2 fund ideas to benefit

China is at the forefront of the green revolution, shaping the future of the global energy with a scale and speed unmatched by any other nation.

The country dominates clean energy manufacturing, producing eight out of every 10 solar panels, two-thirds of wind turbines, and over 75% of the world’s lithium batteries. It’s also the largest player in electric vehicles, controlling more than 60% of the global market.

China is building more wind and solar power capacity than the rest of the world combined – nearly twice as much.

By driving down costs through economies of scale, it’s made green energy more affordable globally, while securing its position as a leader in the transition to net zero.

Why China matters

Unlike the US, which faces uncertainty over its climate leadership, China is stepping into the spotlight.

It’s provided more than $30bn for climate projects in developing countries, largely through its Belt and Road Initiative. This isn’t just altruism – China is building economic ties, creating markets for its green technologies, and strengthening its global influence.

China’s dominance in renewable energy manufacturing gives it significant geopolitical leverage. Much like OPEC’s control over oil markets, China could influence global supply and pricing for green technologies like solar panels and EV batteries. This puts it in a powerful position as countries race to transition their energy systems.

But there’s a flip side.

Heavy reliance on China comes with risks. Labour violations and alleged human rights abuses in supply chains raise serious environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns, while trade tensions could disrupt the flow of essential green technology.

Is there opportunity on offer in China?

As the world’s largest emitter, China’s own net-zero journey will be critical to meeting global climate goals. At the same time, its scale and innovation in clean energy are helping drive the transition worldwide.

With 16% of Chinese exports heading to the US, incoming president Donald Trump’s proposed 35% tariff on Chinese goods could disrupt this trade flow.

While tariffs might initially slow China’s exports of renewable technology to the US, they could also push China to diversify its markets and deepen its influence elsewhere.

By accelerating investments in other regions, particularly Belt and Road Initiative countries, China could expand its global green energy footprint, making it even more integral to the net-zero transition.

For investors, China’s pivotal role in the green revolution presents both opportunities and challenges.

Balancing the benefits of its industrial might with the need for ethical and diversified supply chains will be key as we move toward a greener future.

For investors looking for opportunities in China’s green revolution, here are two fund ideas.

This article isn’t personal advice. Remember, investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure if an investment’s right for you, ask for financial advice.

2 fund ideas that could benefit

Investing in these funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund and its risks, use the links to their factsheets and key investor information.

FSSA Greater China Growth If you want to invest in China through a broad and diversified fund, which could stand to benefit from any potential boost to China's economy, you could consider the FSSA Greater China Growth fund. The fund is run by a manager and team with a great pedigree of investing in China. We like the team's culture and philosophy – they see themselves as stewards of investors' capital, looking after it as if it's their own. The managers look for quality companies they can invest in for the long term. They prefer companies with a competitive advantage that others struggle to replicate, like a well-known brand or the ability to raise prices for their products without affecting demand from customers. They should have the potential to grow earnings sustainably over the long run. But also be run by reputable management teams that don't take unnecessary risks in the pursuit of short-term gains. Importantly, companies must also take into account ESG factors. They should cause little, if any, harm to the environment around them or the labour they employ, for example. Over time it's become an increasingly important part of the team's investment process. If they don't think a business meets these standards or is doing enough to address a particular problem, then they won't invest. The fund can invest in emerging markets and smaller companies, which can increase risk. As it's focused on a single region, it should only ever make up a small amount of a portfolio.

Annual percentage growth 30/11/2019 To 30/11/2020 30/11/2020 To 30/11/2021 30/11/2021 To 30/11/2022 30/11/2022 To 30/11/2023 30/11/2023 To 30/11/2024 FSSA Greater China Growth B Acc GBP 27.67 8.47 -13.98 -10.33 5.53 IA China\Greater China TR 33.46 -3.71 -21.47 -14.46 8.18 MSCI Golden Dragon TR USD 27.83 -3.88 -15.88 -4.97 19.87 Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, to 30/11/24.

Annual percentage growth 30/11/2019 To 30/11/2020 30/11/2020 To 30/11/2021 30/11/2021 To 30/11/2022 30/11/2022 To 30/11/2023 30/11/2023 To 30/11/2024 FSSA Greater China Growth B Acc GBP 27.67 8.47 -13.98 -10.33 5.53 IA China\Greater China TR 33.46 -3.71 -21.47 -14.46 8.18 MSCI Golden Dragon TR USD 27.83 -3.88 -15.88 -4.97 19.87 Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, to 30/11/24.

Schroder Asian Alpha Plus If you want to invest in China without the sharper market ups and downs of a single country fund, you could consider a broader Asian fund. The Schroder Asian Alpha Plus fund invests across Asia (but not Japan). At the end of October, it had 19.3% invested in China with a further 21.1% in Taiwan and 13.3% in Hong Kong. It also invests in India, Korea, Singapore and a few other countries, including some emerging market economies. Remember though, investing in emerging markets can increase risk. The manager, Richard Sennitt, has an extensive track record of investing in Asia and aims to spot companies with exciting potential before they're noticed by other investors. The fund can invest in smaller companies and derivatives, which can increase risk. As it's focused on a single region, it should only ever make up a small amount of a portfolio.