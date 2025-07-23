FTSE 100 reaches another record high – how to invest in the UK stock market

The UK market has been unloved with investors in recent years, while the US has dominated market returns.

However, sentiment seems to be shifting.

The FTSE 100 (the UK’s 100 largest companies) has hit another new record, just after recently surpassing 9,000 for the first time.

The UK’s most well-known index has risen an impressive 12.66% so far in 2025 and performed better than other major stock markets like the US, which has risen 0.54% (in pound sterling terms). (Source: Lipper IM to 21/07/2025).

Why is the FTSE 100 rising?

Sectors like aerospace & defence and banks have boosted the returns of the FTSE 100 this year.

Aerospace & defence companies, like Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems, have performed strongly driven by the UK’s commitment to increase defence spending.

Banks have done well too as they’ve benefited from higher interest rates.

Despite ongoing trade tensions around the world, the UK was the first country to agree a trade deal with the US and benefit from reduced tariffs.

Rachel Reeves has also announced reforms which aim to increase investment in the stock market and drive growth across the UK.

This has all been positive for the UK market and driven the FTSE 100 to record levels.

How can you invest in the UK stock market?

Investing in index tracker funds is a simple and low-cost way to track the performance of a benchmark, like the FTSE 100, rather than try and beat it like active funds do.

If you’re looking to invest in the FTSE 100, here are two passive funds that offer you a way to track the UK stock market.

Both funds are managed by Legal & General, which is one of the largest providers of index funds in the UK – they’ve run index tracker funds for over 30 years.

Investors should note that both funds invest in companies that are involved with the extraction of oil, gas or coal, which adds risk.

View factsheet Key investor information Legal & General UK 100 Index The fund invests in the 100 largest companies in the UK by tracking the FTSE 100. While it’s a UK index, many of the companies also earn money from selling their goods and services overseas. Investors will therefore be indirectly investing into foreign economies as well as the UK. We think this fund could be a good addition to a more global investment portfolio, or could diversify a portfolio focused on smaller companies or other investments, like bonds. View factsheet Key investor information

View factsheet Key investor information Legal & General UK Index This fund provides investors with broad exposure to the UK market. It tracks the FTSE All-Share Index, which includes the largest 100 as well as another 450 companies. The companies in the index vary in terms of their size and the sectors in which they operate. Investments in medium-sized and smaller companies increases risk. A broad UK tracker fund could help diversify an investment portfolio that is focused on other regions like the US or Asia. View factsheet Key investor information

Annual percentage growth Jun 20 – Jun 21 Jun 21 – Jun 22 Jun 22 – Jun 23 Jun 23 – Jun 24 Jun 24 – Jun 25 Legal & General UK 100 Index 16.47% 5.80% 8.70% 13.58% 10.89% FTSE 100 18.01% 5.76% 9.15% 12.79% 11.30% Legal & General UK Index 20.01% 1.72% 7.65% 13.81% 10.80% FTSE All-Share 21.45% 1.64% 7.89% 12.98% 11.16% Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM to 30/06/2025