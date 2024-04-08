Victoria Hasler
Victoria is responsible for overseeing and implementing the fund research process at HL, including the Wealth Shortlist. She heads up the Senior Research Team, providing challenge across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist, and votes on all fund proposals. In addition Victoria covers specialist and impact funds.
Victoria has more than 20 years of experience in investment analysis. Her team is responsible for providing research and views on active and passive funds, investment trusts and ETFs.
Latest content from Victoria
CV
Head of Fund Research
Hargreaves Lansdown
Feb 2024 - Present
Head of Fund Research
EQ Investors
Dec 2020 - Feb 2024 • 2 yrs 2 mos
Director, Research and Consulting
Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research
Sept 2018 - April 2020 • 1 yr 7 mos
Head of Research
Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research
Oct 2014 - Sept 2018 • 3 yrs 11 mos