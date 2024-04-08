Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Victoria Hasler

Head of Fund Research

Victoria is responsible for overseeing and implementing the fund research process at HL, including the Wealth Shortlist. She heads up the Senior Research Team, providing challenge across all sectors on the Wealth Shortlist, and votes on all fund proposals. In addition Victoria covers specialist and impact funds.

Victoria has more than 20 years of experience in investment analysis. Her team is responsible for providing research and views on active and passive funds, investment trusts and ETFs.

CV

Head of Fund Research

Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 2024 - Present

Head of Fund Research

EQ Investors

Dec 2020 - Feb 2024 • 2 yrs 2 mos

Director, Research and Consulting

Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research

Sept 2018 - April 2020 • 1 yr 7 mos

Head of Research

Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research

Oct 2014 - Sept 2018 • 3 yrs 11 mos