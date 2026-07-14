Global funds sector review – AI, inflation and oil prices

Conflict in the Middle East has dominated headlines in the first half of 2026. But you wouldn’t know it from a glance at the huge stock market returns over the last 12 months.

So, has the war in Iran mattered for markets? And, if military action in the Middle East hasn’t been driving performance, what has?

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re unsure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

How did the war affect financial markets?

For investors, the first effect of the war was a spike in oil prices. Rising energy costs led to expectations that prices would rise more generally, pushing up inflation. The oil price has since come down, but inflation figures may not fall just yet. After-effects may persist, particularly in the form of central banks taking action.

Some have indicated that they might keep interest rates at current levels or even raise them if inflation starts to gather pace. This is a change in the narrative from the start of 2026, when central banks in the US and UK were expected to cut interest rates throughout the year.

All things being equal, you would expect higher energy costs and higher interest rates to be bad news for stock markets. Higher energy costs push up prices, and higher interest rates make cash and bonds more appealing and suck money out of the stock market. But the impact on stock markets was short-lived. After falling through most of March, the MSCI AC World index, a collection of 23 developed and 24 emerging markets, rose steadily from April to June, more than erasing the previous losses.

What has driven the stock market’s growth?

The dominant market theme in 2026 to date is artificial intelligence (AI). Hyperscalers, like Amazon and Alphabet, continue to invest large amounts in AI solutions, through building out cloud infrastructure and developing models. But market attention has moved on to the companies receiving this cash.

Semiconductor companies, which manufacture chips used to power AI tools, have experienced significant share price growth in the past 12 months. These companies haven’t been able to produce chips at the same rate as demand for them is increasing. This has allowed them to raise prices and make more profit.

Companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in Korea, and Micron and Advanced Micro Devices in the US, have grown to be among the largest companies in the world.

But oil price driven inflation hasn’t left the stock market completely unscathed.

The consumer discretionary sector has not fared as well.

Businesses like online retailers, luxury brands, and hotels are more sensitive to broader economic conditions. With inflation persisting at higher levels, consumers may have less money to spend on non-essentials.

Annual percentage growth June 2021 to June 2022 June 2022 to June 2023 June 2023 to June 2024 June 2024 to June 2025 June 2025 to June 2026 MSCI ACWI World -3.73% 11.89% 20.61% 7.64% 28.19% MSCI ACWI/Information Technology -9.27% 28.67% 38.80% 6.18% 55.66% MSCI ACWI/ Semi & Semiconductor Equipment -12.38% 46.82% 84.67% 8.17% 110.21% MSCI ACWI/Consumer Discretionary -18.88% 14.31% 9.98% 7.16% 7.10% Past performance is not a guide to the future. *Source: Lipper IM to 30/06/2026

How have Wealth Shortlist funds performed?

The global equity funds on the Wealth Shortlist have delivered varying returns over the past 12 months. We expect this, as managers have different styles and areas of focus, which perform differently in different economic conditions. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future, and the performance here is over a short period of time.

Investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should invest only if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and make sure that any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund, its charges, and specific risks, please see the links to their factsheets and key investor information below.

View factsheet Key investor information Sign up for email updates Worst performer The weakest-performing Global fund on the Wealth Shortlist was Lazard Global Equity Franchise. Over the 12 months to the end of June 2026, the fund fell 11.91%. The fund uses a distinct, value style of investing, which means it can often look different from both the broader stock market and other funds in the sector. The fund managers invest in companies that they feel have a strong competitive advantage, predictable earnings, and robust balance sheets. Recent performance has been held back by the fund’s technology stocks, not an area the managers often invest in and where it has struggled this year. Most of the fund’s technology investments are in software-related companies, which have struggled over concerns that AI will disrupt their business models. The fund can invest in smaller companies as well as emerging markets, both of which increase risk. The fund is also concentrated, meaning that each investment can contribute significantly to returns, although this approach is higher risk. View factsheet Key investor information Sign up for email updates