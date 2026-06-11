How could SpaceX fit into a core-satellite investment strategy?

The SpaceX IPO has certainly generated its fair share of headlines, and space puns.

It’s also likely to have caught the attention of newer investors. And for many, it can be tricky to know what’s right or wrong when starting out.

When it comes to building out an investment portfolio, it can be hard to know where to begin, what type of investments to hold, and how to make sure you’re properly diversified (not holding all your eggs in one basket).

This is where a core-satellite strategy can help.

This article is for information only and not personal financial advice. Investing can help your money grow, but the value of investments can rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in. Investing is for the long term, typically 5 years or more.

If you’re not sure what’s right for you, a financial adviser can help.

It’s all about balance

Think of your investment portfolio like a solar system.

With a core-satellite strategy, your core holdings are the sun – the foundations, or a more stable centre.

Your satellites are the planets. They're the supporting investments that provide the finishing touches.

The core

This should make up around 70% or more of your portfolio and be broadly diversified. Its job is to do the heavy lifting. It could be made up of a multi-asset fund, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) or one of our ready-made investments.

The aim is to give you exposure to investment markets across a variety of regions and asset classes, avoiding the need for too many decisions once invested. It’s the core that helps you sleep at night.

The satellites

This should make up around 30% and can be used to back your own ideas. Investments might include a collection of funds with a specific regional or sector focus, or individual company shares. For anyone participating in the SpaceX IPO, this is where the shares might sit.

How a core-satellite approach can help to keep you grounded

As well as providing balance, a core-satellite approach can help you reinforce good investing behaviours, without too much time or effort.

It can help to keep you:

Diversified

By making sure that your portfolio is built around a well-diversified core, you can reduce the chances of being overexposed to any single asset class, region or company. This is particularly helpful when markets are volatile – when things get choppy. Your spread of investments can reduce the chances of taking too much risk, or falling foul of ‘all-in’ mistakes.

Disciplined

Staying invested for the long term, without too much chopping and changing, can help reduce costs and set you up for success. Once you’ve chosen your investments, you can add to them steadily over time – and you can do this easily by investing monthly with a Direct Debit. By staying invested, you’ll be able to let investment compounding work its magic.

Diligent

Confidence in your approach shouldn’t be overlooked. If you’re clear and comfortable here, you’re more likely to stay invested and reach your goals. Stay engaged, without feeling overwhelmed.

How to get started

Once you’ve chosen an investment account, our team of experts can help with investment inspiration.

For core investments – take the hassle out of investing with our expertly managed ready-made investments. Our fund managers combine different funds to form all-in-one portfolios. All you need to do is check in from time to time to make sure that it still aligns with your goals.

HL Funds and the HL Ready-Made Investments are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd, part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group.

For satellite ideas – you could use resources like our Wealth Shortlist to filter funds selected by our expert analysts, or search for your own ETFs, shares and more.

Still feeling unsure about what’s best for you?