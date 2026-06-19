How to use HL's share research

Our share research makes it easier for you to get the most out of your investments.

Research is usually split into two sections, a factual update on recent trading, and ‘our view’.

‘Our view’ gives you a summary of the opportunities and threats we think each company faces, and highlights any wider issues we think you should know about. It should let you know whether we think the outlook for the company is good or bad.

Does this mean we give stock tips?

No. We’ll give our opinion on a company’s strategy and circumstances, but we don’t offer ‘buy’, ‘sell’ or ‘hold’ recommendations.

That’s because no two investors are identical. A higher-risk growth company, for example, is suitable for some investors, but not all. A simple ‘buy’ recommendation wouldn’t be appropriate.

Instead, we try and highlight companies with interesting characteristics and give you enough information to make your own decision on whether or not to buy or sell. As ever with stock market investing there are no guarantees though.

How to use our share research

Our research focuses on the long-term investment case for a company, rather than short-term share price moves. We believe that, over time, strong businesses tend to deliver good outcomes for shareholders.

Alongside business fundamentals, valuation is a key part of our analysis. We look at how a company’s current valuation compares to its own history and to peers, and we often share our view on whether we see upside or downside when factoring in valuation alongside our expectations for growth.

We update our research whenever something material to the investment case happens. That includes scheduled results, trading statements, and other significant developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or leadership changes.

Where to find it

You can find our research on share factsheets, and collected together in the share research and insight section.

If you own shares in one of the companies we write about we’ll send you any new research when it’s written, but you can also sign up for research on shares you’re interested in but don’t hold.

Interesting, easy and enjoyable

Our share updates will never be a complete replacement for your own research. And they aren’t personal advice or a recommendation to trade. But we hope they make it easier to keep tabs on your investments, and spark some interesting investment ideas.

Most of all we hope you find the research enjoyable and easy to read. Investing shouldn’t be hard work.