Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Personal finance

Interest rates cut to 5% – what it means for savings and annuities

The Bank of England have cut interest rates for the first time in four years. Here’s why savers and those looking to buy annuities should think about their options now.
Bank of England - Gettyimages
Written by
Christian Peasgood
Christian Peasgood
Investment Writer
Published Aug 1, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

The Bank of England (BoE) has cut interest rates to 5% – the first cut in four years.

But, what does this mean for savings and annuities, and is now the time to fix your savings or buy an annuity?

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an action is right for you, ask for advice.

What does the interest rate cut mean for savers?

Savings rates have stayed relatively stable through 2024. But with interest rates now cut, we expect to see savings rates starting to drop.

Easy-access rates generally move with the base interest rate. So, banks won’t waste any time cutting their rates.

With inflation at 2%, there’s still plenty of opportunity to grow your spending power. But the gap will close as soon as banks cut their rates.

Using a fixed rate usually lets you secure a higher rate, so you’re unaffected by banks who rush to cut what’s on offer.

The best rates in the savings market are still shorter-term fixed rates, where savers can get around 5%. But bear in mind, the longer you fix for, the longer you’ll secure that rate. So, instead of picking terms for the rate, it makes sense to pick the term that suits your needs.

Just remember, you usually can’t withdraw from fixed rates until the terms end.

You won’t find any of these deals at the big high street banks though – right now, it’s paying to save with smaller banks.

Switching your savings to a better deal can be a hassle, it’s why so many don’t bother. But savings accounts like Active Savings are designed to make switching and getting better rates much easier.

You’ll find great deals from multiple banking partners and can switch between them in minutes, all through one easy-to-use online account.

Plus, you can now get cashback (terms apply).

Remember, inflation reduces the future spending power of your money.

Discover Active Savings

What does the interest rate cut mean for annuities?

When interest rates are cut, we normally see a drop in annuity rates.

Right now, there’s still good value rates out there.

A 65-year-old with a £100,000 pension can get up to £7,217 per year – that’s based on a single life, annuity guaranteed for five years, based on an average postcode, paid monthly in advance and with no increase.

This is slightly below the £7,586 highs of October 2022, but higher than the £6,782 in May 2023.

It’s important to remember that interest rates aren’t the only thing that affect annuity rates. Unlike health insurance, where disclosing health conditions can increase your premium, providing more details to an annuity provider can increase how much you get paid.

That’s why shopping around is so important. The difference between providers can work out at hundreds of pounds a year – over the course of a retirement, this could add up to thousands. Once bought, an annuity cannot usually be changed, so it is important to consider your options carefully.

Start by using our annuity quote tool to find out what you could get. Annuity quotes are guaranteed for a limited time only and rates change regularly. They may go up or down in future.

Learn more about annuities
Get annuity quotes

What you do with your pension is an important decision that you might not be able to change. You should check you're making the right decision for your circumstances and that you understand all your options and their risks. The government's free and impartial Pension Wise service can help you and we offer retirement advice if you'd like it.

Explore financial advice with HL
Latest from Personal finance
Personal Finance Newsletter
Sign up for Monday Money Matters. Get the top stories from HL, including top tax-saving tips and the latest on pensions, savings, annuities and the housing market.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Christian Peasgood
Christian Peasgood
Investment Writer

Christian is a member of our Editorial team with a special focus on educational content. He looks after the investing guides and tools on our website and provides insightful content for our News & Insights section.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 1st August 2024