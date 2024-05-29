Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Investing insights

Investor optimism returns to UK stock market – time to start investing in the UK?

Our investors’ confidence survey suggests confidence could be returning to the UK stock market. Is it time to start investing in the UK?
Man admiring London streets on a sunny day.jpg
Written by
Christopher Hill-HIGH.jpg
Chris Hill
Investment Writer
Published May 29, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Confidence in the UK stock market could be on a comeback.

Each month we ask our clients how they’re feeling about global stock markets. And recent results are suggesting an increasingly positive feeling about the UK stock market*.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask financial for advice. Investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

Investing in Britain back on the map?

May’s UK confidence score fell slightly compared to April’s (from 101 to 95).

Chart showing investor confidence levels since January 2022

April’s high aside, 95 is the highest level of confidence we’ve seen in our survey since January 2022.

Chart showing investor confidence levels since November 2017

It was also 94 in February 2024, and so far, this year we’ve seen scores in the 90s every month. And with the FTSE 100 reaching record highs over the last few months, it’s a similar story in the wider stock market.

FTSE 100 5 year performance

April 2019 to April 2020

April 2020 to April 2021

April 2021 to April 2022

April 2022 to April 2023

April 2023 to April 2024

FTSE 100 TR

-17.14%

22.15%

12.35%

8.17%

7.66%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: Refinitiv 30/04/2024

Time to get investing in the UK?

We think increased confidence in the UK stock market could be well-founded. So, now might be the time to consider investing.

HL’s Head of Investment Analysis and Research, Emma Wall, explains why we think now could be the time to look at investing in the UK.

The UK’s home to some world-class companies, providing goods and services around the world.

It’s a leading market for income with investors expecting to take home nearly £90bn in dividends this year alone. Dividends are variable and not guaranteed.

We think the combination of attractive and growing dividends, significant share buybacks, and the discount the UK market continues to trade on makes it an attractive time to invest.
Emma-Wall
Emma Wall
Head of Investment Research & Analysis

It’s important to invest across different countries, as well as industries and companies, to achieve a diversified portfolio.

But there could be growth opportunities for investors who want some exposure to the UK stock market.

Get investing in the UK – our latest investment ideas

Whether you’re looking to invest in funds, shares or ETFs, discover the UK investment ideas our experts believe have the most potential.

Get UK investment ideas

*HL Investor confidence survey 2024, 599 participants.

Latest from Investing insights
Weekly newsletter
Sign up for editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Christopher Hill-HIGH.jpg
Chris Hill
Investment Writer

Chris writes on topics about ISAs and personal finance, as well as working to improve our website for our clients. He's passionate about current affairs and helping make investing accessible to those who are just starting out.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 29th May 2024