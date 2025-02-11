Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

January’s most bought funds in the HL Stocks and Shares ISA

Discover which funds HL Stocks and Shares ISA clients were buying in January 2025.
Written by
Charlie Hutchence
Charlie Hutchence
Investment Writer
Published Feb 11, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

The end of the tax year is now less than two months away.

While 5 April is the last day to use this year’s valuable ISA allowance, make sure you don’t put it off and leave it too late – after all, doing it as early as you can is usually the best approach.

That’s because the longer you’re invested, the more time your money has to grow.

And in an ISA ,where your money is sheltered from UK income and capital gains tax, it can work harder for you.

Discover the Stocks and Shares ISA

But as ISA season ramps up, where have HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA clients been investing in January?

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice, or a guide on how or where to invest.

If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask for financial advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Where have HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients invested in January 2025?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and UK tracker funds (trying to track the stock market) by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors from 1 January to 31 January 2025.

This is by number of trades (minus any sales) and without any investments by monthly direct debit.

Most bought active funds

Key Investor Information

HL Adventurous Managed

KII

Rathbone Global Opportunities

KII

HL Moderately Adventurous Managed

KII

Artemis US Smaller Companies

KII

Artemis Global Income

KII

Most bought tracker funds

Key Investor Information

UBS S&P 500 Index

KII

Legal & General US Index

KII

Fidelity Index World

KII

Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust

KII

Legal & General International Index Trust

KII

Investing in these funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

HL Managed funds are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd., part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group. They form part of our Ready-made range of investments.

How to pick investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team, take a look at our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Discover the Wealth Shortlist
Want to leave investing to the experts?

HL’s Ready-Made Investments offer an easy way to invest this year’s ISA allowance.

They’re all-in-one investments that lets you leave the day-to-day decisions to a team of experts, while sheltering your money from tax if you invest in an ISA.

All you need to do is choose the option that best suits your needs and check in from time to time to make sure it still meets your goals.

Discover HL’s Ready-Made Investments
Charlie is a part of our writing team that covers investments and ISAs. He's passionate about the value of long-term investing and making your money work harder for you, using his writing to help our clients make the most of their money.

