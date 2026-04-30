Share sector review – utilities

The Utilities sector is made up of companies providing essential services like electricity, gas, and water, and delivering them to our homes and businesses. It’s considered non-cyclical (or defensive), meaning demand stays fairly steady even when household budgets are squeezed, or growth slows. That tends to translate into more predictable revenues and cash flows than you’d find in many other corners of the market.

UK utilities are also heavily regulated, with watchdogs like Ofgem (energy) and Ofwat (water) setting the prices companies can charge and the returns they can earn. For investors, the trade-off is usually slower growth than other sectors, in exchange for steady cash flows – which often support generous dividend payments. Although, these aren’t guaranteed.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income from them will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Ratios also shouldn’t be looked at on their own.

Key drivers in the utilities sector

1 The regulatory environment

Regulation is the single biggest force shaping the utilities sector. The controls Ofgem and Ofwat have on prices are set every five years, and the outcome can significantly impact investor returns for the entire period that follows.

A tough settlement can squeeze margins and force dividend cuts, while a more generous one gives companies room to invest and reward shareholders. Keeping an eye on the regulatory cycle and the political mood music around it is key.

UK Utilities – current and upcoming price control periods Subsector Regulator Price Control Final Determination Period Covering Water Ofwat PR24 Dec 2024 Apr 2025 – Mar 2030 Gas Transmission Ofgem RIIO-GT3 Dec 2025 Apr 2026 – Mar 2031 Gas Distribution Ofgem RIIO-GD3 Dec 2025 Apr 2026 – Mar 2031 Electricity Transmission Ofgem RIIO-ET3 Dec 2025 Apr 2026 – Mar 2031 Electricity Distribution Ofgem RIIO-ED2 Nov 2022 Apr 2023 – Mar 2028

2 Interest rates

Utilities are capital-intensive businesses, meaning they need to borrow large sums of money to build and maintain infrastructure like power stations, pylons, and pipelines. That leaves them more sensitive to interest rate moves than most sectors.

When rates rise, financing costs climb and refinancing existing debt becomes more costly, which eats into profits and cash available for dividends. Although, falling rates tend to have the opposite impact.

3 The energy transition and infrastructure investment

The shift away from fossil fuels towards renewables, alongside ageing water and grid networks that badly need upgrading, means utilities are entering a multi-year period of heavy investment.

That’s a double-edged sword.

On one hand, it offers a clear runway for long-term growth. Regulators typically let companies earn a return on new assets they build, thereby steadily expanding the earnings base over time. On the other, funding all this spending often means taking on more debt, issuing new shares or dialling back dividend growth to free up cash in the short term.

Sector Performance

The sector has delivered higher returns than the broader market over the last five years, with much of that outperformance only coming in recent months, where several moving parts have shifted in the right direction for the sector.

Overall, new regulatory frameworks have been more generous to utility companies than in the prior five-year period. Alongside that, the prospect of further interest rate cuts at that time gave income-focused sectors like utilities a fresh tailwind, albeit one where uncertainty is now riding high.

The strong run over this period has seen the sector’s valuation creep slightly ahead of the broader market. But valuations are still relatively low by historical standards, making utilities look undemanding given their defensive characteristics.

Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: LSEG Workspace (09.04.26)

Looking to the rest of 2026, the direction of interest rates will be a key swing factor for near-term performance. Higher rates can cause interest costs on debt to rise faster than revenue growth – an unfavourable outcome for sentiment in the sector.

However, over the longer term, regulators factor in the higher funding costs by allowing utilities to earn more revenue, thereby providing an offset. Typically, there’s a lag in the process, which can weigh on interim cash flows. But the net impact tends to be broadly neutral over the long term.

The huge investment programmes now underway across both energy networks and water also bring execution risks. Getting these projects delivered on time and on budget will be crucial to whether the sector can continue to deliver for shareholders.

Key opportunities in the sector

1 The energy transition build-out

The UK’s push towards net-zero is creating an enormous investment opportunity for utilities. Grid operators need to massively expand and upgrade the network to handle offshore wind, solar farms and the millions of electric vehicles and heat pumps potentially coming online.

As regulators typically allow companies to earn a set return on the assets they build, this growing ‘regulatory asset base’ (essentially the value of infrastructure they’re paid a return on) translates fairly directly into rising earnings over time.

2 Inflation-linked revenues

Many regulatory frameworks allow utility companies to pass on at least some of the inflation to customers through higher bills. That’s a useful feature when prices are rising across the economy, helping to protect the real value of revenues and cash flows. It makes owning utilities an attractive choice for investors wanting some inflation protection in their portfolio – something not every sector can offer.

However, some retail energy businesses, like Centrica, don’t earn fixed returns. In these cases, energy price caps can limit what they charge customers, leaving profits sensitive to wholesale costs.

3 Potential for attractive dividends

Utilities provide essential services and therefore bring in relatively steady cash flows. So, they have long been a go-to area for income seekers, with dividend yields in the sector typically well above the market average. Just keep in mind that no dividend is ever guaranteed.

Key risks in the sector

1 Unfavourable regulatory decisions

Regulatory price controls coming in tougher than expected can squeeze margins, forcing companies to rein in spending and, in the worst cases, lead to dividend cuts.

Water companies have been a recent example, with Ofwat taking a firmer line on bills, environmental performance, and shareholder payouts, following poor performances in the prior regulatory period. But regulatory risk is hard for investors to predict.

2 Higher-for-longer interest rates

Utilities tend to carry a lot of debt to fund their asset bases, so the cost of borrowing is important. If interest rates stay elevated, refinancing existing loans becomes more expensive and new projects become harder to justify. Both effects eat into profits and the cash available for shareholders in the near term.

Higher rates also make bond yields more competitive with utility companies’ dividend yields. That can weigh on valuations in the sector, even if the underlying businesses are doing fine.

3 Political scrutiny and operational incidents

Because utilities provide essential services, they’re never far away from the political spotlight, and operational mishaps are often what puts them there. Burst water mains, power outages and sewage spills can lead to hefty fines, costly clean-ups and lasting reputational damage. Rising bills or large dividend payments can quickly turn into front-page stories.

Any of the above can prompt calls for tougher rules, windfall taxes, or even renationalisation, potentially weighing on valuations regardless of underlying business performance. Climate change is adding to the challenge too, with more frequent extreme weather putting ageing networks under pressure and increasing the risk of the kind of incidents that draw public and political scrutiny in the first place.

Our view on the utilities sector

Overall, we’re positive on the utilities sector given its defensive characteristics, which should make it less sensitive to changes in the health of the economy than the broader market.

We have a preference towards the power subsector, given its inflation-linked revenues and long-term demand trajectory. While valuations have risen in this area, we still think there’s potential for long-term growth as the energy transition continues.

The water subsector also offers some resilience to market volatility. However, the space carries significant political and operational risks. Clear evidence of improving environmental performance, and that the costly infrastructure upgrades are progressing as planned, is needed before we become more positive on this segment.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The utilities industry is high-risk in terms of ESG. Management of these risks tends to be strong, with European firms outperforming their overseas counterparts. Environmental risks like carbon emissions, other pollution incidents, and resource use tend to be the most significant risks for this industry. Employee health and safety and community relations are also key risks to monitor.

Utilities are often a high-emitting sector because of exposure to fossil-fuel based power generation, transmission and distribution. While the sector is transitioning, electricity generation will be carbon-intensive if it is reliant on fossil fuel sources like coal and natural gas.

On top of this, utilities occupy a critical position in the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain as primary electricity suppliers to data centres. Rapid demand growth is intensifying load requirements and elevating emissions risk, particularly for utilities with carbon-intensive generation. At the same time, utilities that can provide low-carbon generation and have credible decarbonisation pathways are well-positioned to capture this opportunity.

Utilities sector companies we provide research on

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.