Small cap companies – will the outperformance continue?

Smaller companies can be some of the most exciting businesses. They’re often at the forefront of innovation and still have the potential to grow into much larger companies. Smaller companies are also often under-researched which creates lots of opportunities to uncover hidden gems for those prepared to look.

Over the long term, smaller companies have outperformed larger counterparts. But in recent years, they’ve lagged as investors focused on a relatively small group of mega‑cap companies — particularly those seen as the immediate beneficiaries of artificial intelligence (AI).

But so far in 2026, smaller companies have stolen back their lead. The MSCI World Small Cap Index returned 9.86% from the start of the year to the end of February, ahead of the MSCI World Index, which returned 3.03%.* This is over a very short period though, and we’ve seen some volatility more recently in March amid concerns around the crisis in the Middle East. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Annual performance growth 28/02/2021 To 28/02/2022 28/02/2022 To 28/02/2023 28/02/2023 To 29/02/2024 29/02/2024 To 28/02/2025 28/02/2025 To 28/02/2026 MSCI Europe ex UK Small Cap 4.67% 3.63% -0.44 7.15% 26.86% MSCI Europe ex UK 9.19% 10.19% 10.78 10.48% 23.01% MSCI North America Small Cap 5.61% 6.79% 5.77 9.33% 18.78% MSCI North America 19.48% 1.45% 24.24 19.01% 10.15% MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap -0.79% -6.22% -0.72 10.44% 24.12% MSCI United Kingdom 21.52% 10.75% 0.95% 19.26% 28.41% MSCI World Small Cap 4.66% 4.54% 4.52% 8.67% 23.81% MSCI World TR 15.90% 3.22% 20.20% 16.66% 14.10% Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, 28/02/26.

3 reasons this might continue

1 Interest rates

Smaller companies typically perform better than larger ones during periods of falling interest rates. With inflation trending closer to central bank targets, policymakers across major economies have more room to cut rates in 2026. The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut twice this year, with the Bank of England expected to do similar.

Because smaller firms are often more reliant on borrowing to fund investment and growth, they’re more sensitive to changes in interest rates. If rates go down, then cheaper borrowing costs can boost profitability, support expansion, and improve investor sentiment.

2 Attractive valuations

The valuations of global smaller companies – a reflection of their future growth potential – are below their long-term averages and look attractive compared with larger firms. This could spell opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook as at some point the valuation ‘gap’ could close. Smaller firms are also expected to grow their earnings faster in 2026, which could help share prices.

3 AI – the picks and shovels

While headlines around AI tend to focus on the mega‑cap technology giants, the broader ecosystem needed to support AI expansion is vast. Large companies have committed enormous sums to AI investment, but delivering on those commitments requires significant infrastructure – from data centres and specialised components to logistics and equipment.

Many of the companies supplying this infrastructure are smaller firms. They’re the “picks and shovels” of the AI boom, the builders, transporters, manufacturers, and service providers enabling the larger companies to execute their AI strategies. As AI spending shows no signs of slowing, these smaller companies could benefit from a long runway of demand.

There are no guarantees these will materialise though – it’s important to remember that although smaller companies typically offer greater growth potential than larger ones, they’re also higher risk and more volatile, more sensitive to changes in economic conditions, and more exposed to funding pressures. That’s why a long investment horizon is essential when investing in this part of the market.

3 smaller companies fund ideas

Investing in these funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

All these funds invest in smaller companies, which makes them higher risk. For more details on each fund, its risks and charges, use the links to their factsheets and key investor information.

FTF Royce US Smaller Companies aims to deliver long-term growth by investing in unloved US smaller companies, with the potential to come back into favour or recover in future. The fund's run by Lauren Romeo who has close to 30 years of industry experience investing in the US stock market. She has a strong support network of analysts, and we like her disciplined approach which focuses on quality companies whose shares trade at attractive valuations. This fund also offers investors important diversification away from some of the mega-cap companies that have led performance and dominated portfolios in recent years.

Annual performance growth 28/02/2021 To 28/02/2022 28/02/2022 To 28/02/2023 28/02/2023 To 29/02/2024 29/02/2024 To 28/02/2025 28/02/2025 To 28/02/2026 FTF Royce US Smaller Companies Fund 3.20% 13.97% 5.51% 0.00% 18.75% IA North American Smaller Companies -1.13% 2.58% 5.95% 5.40% 11.89% Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, 28/02/26.

Barings Europe Select aims to boost long-term growth by focusing on small and medium-sized European companies. Share price valuations in this part of the market look attractive not only compared with European larger firms but also compared to other regions around the world. Nick Williams, the fund's manager, is one of the few who has a long, successful track record of investing in smaller European companies. He also has the support of co-managers Rosie Simmonds, Colin Riddles and William Cuss. Williams and his team follow a GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) philosophy. This means they look for companies that grow their earnings consistently, but whose shares can be bought at a lower price than the earnings potential suggests they should be.

Annual performance growth 28/02/2021 To 28/02/2022 28/02/2022 To 28/02/2023 28/02/2023 To 29/02/2024 29/02/2024 To 28/02/2025 28/02/2025 To 28/02/2026 Barings Europe Select -1.54% 2.28% 0.63% 3.42% 18.04% IA European Smaller Companies 1.81% -1.29% -0.33% 6.21% 20.83% Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. Source: Lipper IM, 28/02/26.

Artemis UK Smaller Companies aims to grow an investment over the long term by investing in the smaller parts of the UK stock market. Mark Niznik has managed the fund for almost 20 years and Will Tamworth joined him as co-manager in 2016. The pair have a valuation-focused investment approach meaning the fund invests differently to many of its peers in the IA UK Smaller Companies sector.