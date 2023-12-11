Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Aidan Moyle

Investment Analyst

Aidan joined the Fund Research team in 2022 and is responsible for analysing funds and investment trusts in the US and Global Sectors. Prior to this role he worked at a Wealth Management company where he was responsible for the daily monitoring of their Discretionary Management Service, across a variety of sectors. He has a keen interest in macroeconomics and in particular US monetary policies and the impact it can have on clients' investments.

Covers

Fund sector reviewsFund researchFund research and insight

Latest content from Aidan

CV

Investment Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Dec 2022 - Present

Investment Analyst

Mercer

Feb 2018 - Dec 2022 • 4 yrs 11 mos

Investment Analyst Support

JLT Group

July 2016 - Aug 2018 • 1 yr 6 mos