Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
Aidan joined the Fund Research team in 2022 and is responsible for analysing funds and investment trusts in the US and Global Sectors. Prior to this role he worked at a Wealth Management company where he was responsible for the daily monitoring of their Discretionary Management Service, across a variety of sectors. He has a keen interest in macroeconomics and in particular US monetary policies and the impact it can have on clients' investments.
CV
Investment Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Dec 2022 - Present
Investment Analyst
Mercer
Feb 2018 - Dec 2022 • 4 yrs 11 mos
Investment Analyst Support
JLT Group
July 2016 - Aug 2018 • 1 yr 6 mos