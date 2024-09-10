Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Investment ideas

Summer 2024's most bought funds in the HL Junior ISA

Discover which funds were bought most in the HL Junior ISA in July and August.
Mother and son playing on the beach by the sea.jpg
Written by
Charlie Hutchence
Charlie Hutchence
Investment Writer
Published Sep 10, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

The summer holidays are over and term has very much begun. But aside from ice creams, days out and school uniforms they’ll grow into and out of, where were parents putting their money over the summer?

Funds were some of the most popular investments in the HL Junior ISA.

In fact, more was invested in funds than any other type of investment, including shares. And over half of HL Junior ISAs are invested in funds.

But which funds have parents been picking?

Here’s a look at the most bought funds by HL's Junior ISA investors in July and August 2024.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your objectives for your child and your attitude to risk. Investments usually give you a higher return compared to cash savings over a period of five years or more. But unlike cash, investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. ISA and tax rules can change and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

Where did HL's Junior ISA clients put their money in summer?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the stock market) by HL's Junior ISA investors in July and August 2024. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

Kids go free with the UK's best value Junior Stocks and Shares ISA

  • No account charges or online dealing commission. Other charges depend on investments chosen.

  • Manage all your family’s accounts with one login

  • Start from just £100 lump sum or £25 a month

Invest for your child’s future with our award-winning Junior ISA.

Discover the HL Junior ISA

Most bought active funds

Key Investor Information

HL Adventurous Managed

KII

Jupiter India

KII

HL Moderately Adventurous Managed

KII

Rathbone Global Opportunities

KII

Fundsmith Equity

KII

Most bought tracker funds

Key Investor Information

Fidelity Index World

KII

Legal & General US Index

KII

Legal & General International Index Trust

KII

UBS S&P 500 Index

KII

Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust

KII

Information correct as at 2 September 2024.

HL funds are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

How to pick investments for a Junior ISA

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your objectives for your child, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your child’s portfolio.

If you’re looking for investment ideas for your child, check out the Junior ISA investments our experts believe have the most long-term potential.

See the ideas

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Want to start investing for your child’s future?

Children have time on their side when it comes to investing and investing for longer increases the likelihood of positive returns, although there are no guarantees.

You can currently invest up to £9,000 tax-free in a Junior ISA each tax year. Once a parent or legal guardian opens a HL Junior ISA, grandparents, friends and family can also add money.

To help give your child an extra boost, we’ve removed account charges for HL’s Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. It means more of what you pay in will benefit the child when they can take the money out at 18.

Open a Junior ISA with HL
Latest from Investment ideas
Weekly newsletter
Sign up for editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Charlie Hutchence
Charlie Hutchence
Investment Writer

Charlie is a part of our writing team that covers investments and ISAs. He's passionate about the value of long-term investing and making your money work harder for you, using his writing to help our clients make the most of their money.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 10th September 2024