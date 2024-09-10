Summer 2024's most bought funds in the HL Junior ISA

The summer holidays are over and term has very much begun. But aside from ice creams, days out and school uniforms they’ll grow into and out of, where were parents putting their money over the summer?

Funds were some of the most popular investments in the HL Junior ISA.

In fact, more was invested in funds than any other type of investment, including shares. And over half of HL Junior ISAs are invested in funds.

But which funds have parents been picking?

Here’s a look at the most bought funds by HL's Junior ISA investors in July and August 2024.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your objectives for your child and your attitude to risk. Investments usually give you a higher return compared to cash savings over a period of five years or more. But unlike cash, investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. ISA and tax rules can change and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

Where did HL's Junior ISA clients put their money in summer?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the stock market) by HL's Junior ISA investors in July and August 2024. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

HL funds are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

How to pick investments for a Junior ISA

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your objectives for your child, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your child’s portfolio.

If you’re looking for investment ideas for your child, check out the Junior ISA investments our experts believe have the most long-term potential.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist.

It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

Want to start investing for your child’s future?

Children have time on their side when it comes to investing and investing for longer increases the likelihood of positive returns, although there are no guarantees.

You can currently invest up to £9,000 tax-free in a Junior ISA each tax year. Once a parent or legal guardian opens a HL Junior ISA, grandparents, friends and family can also add money.

To help give your child an extra boost, we’ve removed account charges for HL’s Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. It means more of what you pay in will benefit the child when they can take the money out at 18.