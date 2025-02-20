Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Investing insights

What 3 big themes have our clients read most about over the last year?

12 months ago, we introduced our new, revamped News & Insight section. But which topics did our clients read most and what’s coming up next in 2025?
Woman reading the news on her phone on train platform.png
Written by
James Doyle author thumbnail
James Doyle
Digital Content Manager
Published Feb 20, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

It’s our mission to give you the best information, ranging from pension tips to share ideas, to help you make the most of your money at every stage of life.

Over the last year:

  • We’ve produced over 425 articles

  • Had over 3 million visits to news articles

  • Witnessed over 150,000 hours of reading time

And thank you to all our readers who’ve helped us to continue to improve our content by filling out our survey. If you have any thoughts, our survey is still open.

This article isn’t personal advice. Investments can go down as well as up in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

What did HL clients read over the last 12 months?

Shifting political landscapes

There were 74 elections and many more political events across the world last year.

Trump’s return to the White House and Labour’s return to Downing Street were historic events. All had the potential of impacting our finances.

So, it’s easy to see why geopolitical content was popular with our readers, making up 6 of our top 10 most-read articles.

And with the Spring Statement just around the corner – and just before the end of the tax year – we expect this to continue.

Related article
Trump’s tariffs shake stock markets – what investors need to know

Changes to tax and interest rates

With a record £7.5bn in inheritance tax paid last year, and further changes to rules coming, readers wanted help sheltering their wealth.

Meanwhile three base interest rate cuts from the Bank of England sent savers and investors searching for the best rates and how to reposition their portfolios.

Related article
Cash ISAs see record year – will the government scrap them in the Spring Statement?

Investment ideas

As the UK’s number one investment platform and stockbroker, it’s no surprise that investment ideas remain one of our most popular areas.

Popular among them were ideas across shares and funds. You can expect to see more of this as we approach the end of the tax year.

Discover our latest investment ideas

Our most-read articles this year so far

5 exchange traded funds (ETFs) to watch for 2025

Trump takes office as US president – 3 share ideas that could benefit

The US stock market under Trump

What’s next for stock markets in 2025? – 3 investments to watch

US smaller companies set for success? – 3 share ideas

Five shares to watch 2024 - how did they end the year?

The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in 2024

5 investment trusts to watch for 2025

Should you invest in gold in 2025? – plus 2 investment ideas

UK government bond (gilt) market turmoil – what investors need to know

Source: HL, 14 February 2025.

Don’t miss out on the year ahead

Over the next few months, our experts will be focusing on the areas that could impact your money the most:

  • Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement, expected 26 March 2025, including rumoured changes to Cash ISAs.

  • Ongoing events shaping financial markets, like Trump’s tariffs and potential changes to interest rates.

  • Supporting clients in the run up to the end of tax year on 5 April 2025.

While we’ll be keeping our clients updated with key announcements, our subscribers get even more insight.

Join them by signing up to our range of newsletters below.

Editor’s choice

HL's top takes from across the week chosen by Maike Currie, our Head of Content.

Sign up

Share Insight

Share ideas and stock market research prepared by our dedicated team of equity analysts.

Sign up

Fund Insight

Fund, investment trust, and ETF ideas and research, including video interviews with Wealth Shortlist fund managers.

Sign up

Monday Money Matters

Pensions, savings, tax and other stories that matter to your money.

Sign up
Latest from Investing insights
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Editors choice. The week's top investment stories, free in your inbox every Saturday
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
James Doyle author thumbnail
James Doyle
Digital Content Manager

James works closely with our team of authors, editors and other digitial specialists to maintain and improve the News & Insight section of our website. He has a passion for investing and content, and enjoys using data to highlight areas of interest to clients.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 20th February 2025