What 3 big themes have our clients read most about over the last year?

What did HL clients read over the last 12 months?

Shifting political landscapes

There were 74 elections and many more political events across the world last year.

Trump’s return to the White House and Labour’s return to Downing Street were historic events. All had the potential of impacting our finances.

So, it’s easy to see why geopolitical content was popular with our readers, making up 6 of our top 10 most-read articles.

And with the Spring Statement just around the corner – and just before the end of the tax year – we expect this to continue.

Changes to tax and interest rates

With a record £7.5bn in inheritance tax paid last year, and further changes to rules coming, readers wanted help sheltering their wealth.

Meanwhile three base interest rate cuts from the Bank of England sent savers and investors searching for the best rates and how to reposition their portfolios.

Investment ideas

As the UK’s number one investment platform and stockbroker, it’s no surprise that investment ideas remain one of our most popular areas.

Popular among them were ideas across shares and funds. You can expect to see more of this as we approach the end of the tax year.

Don’t miss out on the year ahead

Over the next few months, our experts will be focusing on the areas that could impact your money the most:

Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement, expected 26 March 2025, including rumoured changes to Cash ISAs.

Ongoing events shaping financial markets, like Trump’s tariffs and potential changes to interest rates.

Supporting clients in the run up to the end of tax year on 5 April 2025.

