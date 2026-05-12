iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF: May 2026 update

BlackRock has managed index portfolios since 1971

This ETF invests in a range of small-sized US companies

It’s a simple, low cost way to track the S&P SmallCap 600 Index

How it fits in a portfolio

An ETF is a basket of investments that often includes shares or bonds. They tend to track the performance of an index such as the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and trade on stock exchanges, like shares. This means their price fluctuates throughout the day.

Find out more about ETFs

The iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF invests in 600 small-sized US companies. Smaller companies usually make more of their money domestically, so they’re less reliant on foreign economies than some of the larger, more global, companies in the US.

Smaller companies are often among the most innovative and offer lots of growth potential, although they are more volatile and higher risk than their larger counterparts.

An ETF is one of the simplest ways to invest and can be a low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver long-term growth. This ETF could provide some diversification to a portfolio focused on shares in larger companies. It also allows exposure to more domestically focused companies in the US.

Manager

Dharma Laloobhai is Co-Head of International Index Equity Investments at BlackRock. She oversees the fund managers responsible for iShares equity index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Laloobhai has 25 years of industry experience, with 19 at BlackRock.

While Laloobhai leads the team, each ETF at BlackRock has a primary and secondary manager, though in practice a broader team helps to manage each ETF. The wider team is well-resourced and experienced in index investing.

Process

This ETF aims to track the performance of small-sized companies in the US, as measured by the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. It does this by investing in all 600 companies in the index and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication and should help the ETF track the index closely.

The ETF currently has a large amount invested in financials and industrials which make up 17.82% and 17.61% of the ETF respectively as of the 1st of May. Other key sectors include information technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare.

In any ETF, taxes, dealing commissions and the cost of running the ETF all drag on performance. BlackRock use a system to help it determine the most efficient way to trade. It also cross trades internally across all its index funds and ETFs when there’s an index rebalance. This helps to reduce costs.

The ETF can lend some of its investments to others in exchange for a fee in a process known as stock lending. This offsets some of the costs involved with running the ETF. Since BlackRock’s lending program started in 1981, only three borrowers with active loans have defaulted. In each case, BlackRock was able to repurchase every security out on loan with collateral on hand and without any losses to its clients. Even so, stock lending adds risk.

As this ETF is listed offshore investors aren’t usually entitled to compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Culture

BlackRock is currently the largest asset manager in the world, running around $14trn of assets globally. The company was founded by eight partners including current CEO Larry Fink and is known for both active and passive strategies. Employees at BlackRock are encouraged to hold shares in the company so that they are engaged with helping the company perform well and grow. The iShares brand represents BlackRock's family of index tracking and exchange-traded funds.

As the world's largest asset manager, and with lots of resource and knowledge under its belt, BlackRock benefits from unique access to the marketplace, which can help reduce trading costs. BlackRock is also a pioneer in the passive investment space and has a track record of innovation in this part of the investment market.

The team running this ETF also works closely with various equity and risk departments across the business. We believe this adds good support and challenge on how to run the ETF effectively.

ESG Integration

BlackRock was an early signatory to the PRI and has offered ESG-focused funds for several years, including through its iShares range of passive products. However, it only made a company-wide commitment to ESG in January 2020. Following that announcement, the company has expanded its range of ESG-focused ETFs, screened some thermal coal companies out from its actively managed funds and requires all fund managers to consider ESG risks.

BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship Team aims to vote at 100% of meetings where it has the authority to do so. The Investment Stewardship team engages with companies, in conjunction with fund managers, and the results of proxy votes can be found on the BlackRock website’s ‘proxy voting search’ function.

BlackRock has courted controversy in recent years for failing to put its significant weight behind shareholder resolutions aimed at tackling climate change. It responded by committing to be more transparent on its voting activity and providing rationales for key votes.

BlackRock raised further concerns in 2022 when it indicated it might support fewer shareholder proposals based on environmental and social issues in the future. However, its support for shareholder resolutions has fallen dramatically, from 40% in 2021 to just 4% in 2024. BlackRock argues that many of the resolutions were overreaching, lacked economic merit or didn’t promote long-term shareholder value, but this reasoning has been met with some scepticism.

In 2024, BlackRock announced that its US arm would step back from the Climate Action 100+ collective engagement initiative, citing legal considerations, although it suggested its international arm would remain a member.

The iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF tracks an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG considerations into its process. This ETF can therefore invest in shares issued by companies in any sector, in line with the index.

Cost

The ETF currently has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.30%. The annual charge to hold ETFs in the HL ISA, SIPP or Fund & Share Account is 0.35% (capped at £150 p.a. in each account) and 0.25% in the HL Lifetime ISA (capped at £45 p.a.). There are no charges from HL to hold ETFs within the HL Junior ISA. As ETFs trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to the HL share dealing charges.

We recently made some changes to the amount clients pay to invest with us. Find out more about these changes

Learn more about the difference between ETFs and index tracker funds

Performance

Over the last 10 years, this ETF has tracked the S&P SmallCap 600 Index closely, gaining 186.56%* during this time. As expected from an ETF, it’s fallen behind the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved. However, the tools used by the managers have helped to keep performance close to the index. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

In recent years, stock market returns have been dominated by a small group of large US companies known as the ‘magnificent seven’. These businesses benefited from advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), which helped large companies outperform smaller companies. At the same time, higher interest rates and inflation had a greater impact on smaller companies, as their valuations tend to rely more heavily on future earnings growth and cashflows.

Over the last 12 months however, this trend has shifted. This ETF returned 35.89%, outperforming medium‑sized and large US companies. Smaller companies are typically more sensitive to interest rates, and they benefited from expectations of rate cuts during the year. These expectations were supported by three rate cuts in the US in 2025, which helped improve borrowing costs for smaller, domestically focused businesses.

This year, the market has begun to broaden out. Investors have become more cautious about how AI could disrupt certain companies and potentially make them less relevant. As a result, large US technology companies, particularly in the software sector, have seen sharp share price falls in 2026, although many rebounded in April. This has encouraged investors to diversify into other areas of the market, including smaller companies.

Given BlackRock's size, experience and expertise running ETFs, we expect the ETF to continue to track the index well in future, though there are no guarantees.