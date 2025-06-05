Vanguard FTSE 250 ETF: May 2025 update

Vanguard is a pioneer in index investing and launched its first ETF in 2001

This ETF provides exposure to a range of UK medium-sized companies

It’s a low-cost way to track the performance of the FTSE 250 Index

How it fits in a portfolio

An ETF is a basket of investments that often includes company shares or bonds. They tend to track the performance of an index such as the FTSE 250 Index and trade on stock exchanges, like shares. This means their price fluctuates throughout the day.

The Vanguard FTSE 250 ETF invests in 250 medium-sized UK companies. These businesses make more of their money domestically, so they’re less reliant on foreign economies than some of the larger companies in the UK. That said, the FTSE 250 Index also includes investment trusts, some of which invest in overseas markets and provides the ETF with some international diversification.

An ETF is one of the simplest ways to invest and can be a low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver long-term growth. ETFs that focus on the UK’s medium-sized companies could help diversify a long-term global portfolio, or one focused on larger companies or other investments such as bonds.

Manager

Vanguard is a pioneer when it comes to passive investing, having created the first retail index fund over 45 years ago. It now runs some of the largest index funds and ETFs in the world. Given its size, it has a big investment team with the expertise and resources to help its ETFs track indices and markets as closely as possible, while having the scale to keep costs down.

Vanguard ETFs are run by a large, global team. They’re spread across three investment hubs around the world – the US, UK and Australia. This team-based approach means there’s no named manager on the ETF. As a collective team, Vanguard has run this ETF for nearly 11 years.

Vanguard also has a trading analytics team, which is responsible for ensuring the ETFs buy and sell investments efficiently and at a competitive cost. This involves analysing data from different brokers and banks. Lower costs should help the ETFs track their benchmarks as tightly as possible.

Process

This ETF aims to track the performance of medium-sized companies in the UK, as measured by the FTSE 250 Index. It does this by investing in all 250 companies in the index and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication and should help the ETF track the index closely.

Financial companies make up a large part of the ETF and it currently invests 44.8% in this sector. The next biggest sectors are industrials, consumer discretionary and real estate which made up 15.2%, 13.7% and 10.1% of the ETF respectively at the end of April. The companies in this ETF are smaller in size compared to those in the FTSE 100, which is the UK’s 100 largest companies. Whilst smaller companies have more room to grow than larger ones, they do carry more risk.

Reducing costs is a key part of keeping the tracking difference between the ETF and the benchmark to a minimum. In any ETF, factors like taxes, dealing commissions and spreads, and the cost of running the ETF all drag on performance. To help keep these costs down, the team aims to make large investments in companies instead of lots of small transactions.

Vanguard will also lend some of the investments in the ETF to other providers in exchange for a fee, which can be used to offset some of the costs. It will only lend securities to a limited number of high-quality approved dealers. Vanguard indemnifies the fund against any loss from this process, meaning there should be no negative impact on investors. However, stock lending adds risk.

As this ETF is listed offshore investors are not usually entitled to compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Culture

Vanguard is currently the second largest asset manager in the world and runs around $10trn of assets globally as of March 2025. The group aims to put the client at the forefront of everything it does, which drives its focus on quality, low-cost index products.

John Bogle founded Vanguard in 1975, and it’s owned by investors. This allows Vanguard to redirect its profits back to investors in the form of lower fees, instead of paying dividends to external shareholders. Bogle believed in creating products that simply track the performance of a market rather than taking a shot at picking individual companies which may beat them.

The team running this ETF works closely with other equity research and risk departments across the business. They have daily and weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy which could add good support and challenge on how to run the ETF effectively.

ESG Integration

Vanguard is predominantly a passive fund house. While it’s offered exclusions-based passive funds for many years, it’s lagged peers in offering passive funds that explicitly integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria by tracking indices that tilt towards companies with positive ESG characteristics, and away from those that don’t.

Vanguard’s Investment Stewardship team carries out most of the firm’s voting and engagement activity. Its stewardship activity is grounded in the firm’s four principles of good governance: board composition and effectiveness, board oversight of strategy and risk, executive pay and shareholder rights.

The Investment Stewardship team produces frequent insights on their engagement activity at both a corporate and governmental level. Investors can also access fund-by-fund proxy voting records, although voting rationales are not provided. That said, voting and engagement case studies can be found in the firm’s annual Investment Stewardship report and quarterly Engagement and Voting reports.

Vanguard courted controversy in 2022 when it left the Net Zero Asset Managers’ Initiative, a group of asset managers that have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It claimed its decision would improve clarity for investors and allow it to speak independently. We view this as a disappointing backward step. Furthermore, in 2024 it was reported that Vanguard failed to support a single shareholder proposal requiring more action from investee companies on environmental and social matters.

The Vanguard FTSE 250 ETF tracks an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG considerations into its process. The ETF can therefore invest in shares issued by companies in any sector in line with the benchmark.

Cost

The ETF currently has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.10%. The annual charge to hold ETFs in the HL ISA or SIPP is 0.45% and in the HL LISA is 0.25% (capped at £45 in the ISAs and £200 in the SIPP). There are no charges from HL to hold ETFs within the HL Fund and Share Account or HL Junior ISA.

As ETFs trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to the HL share dealing charges.

Performance

Since launch in September 2014, this ETF has tracked the FTSE 250 Index well returning 69.29%* versus 71.49% for the index. As expected from an ETF, it’s fallen behind the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved. However, the tools used by the managers have helped to keep performance tight to the index. Remember past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

Over the last 12 months, the performance of medium-sized companies in the UK has lagged their larger counterparts. Banks were the best performing sector, and the FTSE 100 Index has exposure to large UK banks, like HSBC, Barclays and NatWest, which have performed strongly. Higher interest rates have benefited banks as they increase the cost of borrowing, which boosts profits.

Whereas inflation and higher interest rates tend to have a bigger impact on smaller companies compared to larger ones as the valuation of smaller companies is more reliant on expectations of future growth in earnings and cashflows.

With inflation closer to the 2% target, the Bank of England (BoE) lowered interest rates in August 2024 after holding rates at a 16 year high for a full year. Although the BoE has continued to cut rates, it’s taken a gradual approach as inflation remains above target. Interest rates have therefore stayed higher, and for longer, than initially expected, which has been more challenging for small and medium sized companies.

Given Vanguard’s size, experience and expertise, we expect the ETF to continue to track the FTSE 250 Index closely in the future, though there are no guarantees.