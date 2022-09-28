boohoo group - half year results show falling sales and margins

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

After accounting for returns by customers, revenue for the online fast fashion retailer fell by 10% to £882m. That's still 56% up on the equivalent pre-pandemic period in the first half of 2019.

Underlying operating profit was down 85% on the first half of 2021 to £9.6m, and 81% down on the six months to August 2019. This was impacted by freight and logistics inflation, weaker than anticipated consumer demand and high cost inflation from the macro-economic environment, as well as an increase in brand investment.

Boohoo expects a similar rate of revenue declines to persist over the remainder of the financial year if these conditions continue. Full year underlying EBITDA (cash profit) margins are likely to be between 3% and 5%, compared to the previously guided range of 4% and 7%.

The shares were down 4.7% in early trading.

Our View

Half Year Results

In boohoo's largest market, the UK, customers are buying more but also sending a higher proportion of goods back. Pre-returns revenue was up 12% but net revenue was down 4% to £545m. There are some glimmers of growth returning though from the Debenhams online store and other recently acquired brands including Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. Gross margin decreased from 51.7% to 50.2% as a result of elevated freight cost pressures.

Sales in the USA were below expectations, with revenue declining 29% to £177m, albeit revenue growth over the three-year period is strong at 60%. Delivery times to the USA are still elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, which isn't helping but boohoo says things are improving. Gross margin is high, although lower than the prior half year, reducing from 61.5% to 60.2%.

Revenue in Rest of Europe (ex UK) declined 2% to £102m, but the region saw a return to growth in the second quarter at +5%. Growth on the pre-pandemic period three years ago is 17%, and comfortably ahead of the broader market which continues to be broadly flat versus pre-pandemic levels. Gross margin declined from 53.6% to 52.7%.

Rest of world sales grew 14%, the only region with positive sales growth at the half year mark, driven by the success of wholesale sales to boohoo's partners in the Middle East. But this was the segment that saw the biggest gross margin hit with a fall from 55.7% to 50.8% reflecting high freight and distribution costs.

Improved cash conversion from operations saw operating cash flows nearly double to £41m, and combined with a fall in capital expenditure from £172.2 to £38.7m, this drove a big improvement in free cash outflows from £157.3m to £2.7m.

Boohoo reported a net debt position of £10.4m versus net cash of £98.4m at the half-way point last year and £207.3m net cash at 31 August 2019.

boohoo key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months ): 14.5

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing: 38.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0%

