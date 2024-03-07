Admiral – UK Motor customers return over the second half

Admiral reported a 31% rise in group sales to £4.8bn. That was driven by a 6% rise in customer numbers and higher insurance prices. Profit before tax rose 23% to £443mn, as gains from UK Motor and Home more than offset a small loss from International operations.

Insurance contracts were more profitable, with the group's combined ratio falling from 96.8% to 88.7% (measures costs vs premiums so lower = more profitable).

There was a rise in the solvency ratio, with measures capital levels compared to requirements, from 180% to 200%.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 52.0p (35.4p ordinary + 16.6p special).

The shares were flat in early trading.

