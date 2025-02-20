Alibaba: Q3 beats expectations

Alibaba’s third-quarter revenue rose 8% to $38.4bn, ahead of market expectations. All divisions except Logistics contributed positively, with international e-commerce growing at the fastest pace, up 32%. Alibaba Cloud grew 13% in the period, helped by triple-digit growth from AI-related products.

Underlying cash profit (EBITA) rose 4% to $7.5bn, as growth in the top line and efficiency improvements were partly offset by increased investments in its e-commerce businesses.

Free cash flow fell 31% to $5.3bn, largely due to increased investments in its cloud infrastructure. There was a net cash was $23bn at period-end.

The group completed $1.3bn of share buybacks in the quarter.

The shares rose 8.2% in pre-market trading.

