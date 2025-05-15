Alibaba: Q4 profits grow, but cash flow comes under pressure

Alibaba has reported 7% growth in fourth quarter to $32.6bn. Domestic eCommerce sales rose by 9% to $14.0bn with faster growth seen in international markets. Cloud Intelligence rose sales rose by 18% to $4.1bn with AI-related product revenue achieving triple-digit growth for the seventh consecutive quarter.

The broad-based revenue growth was partly offset by a 12% decline at Cainiao Smart Logistics Network impacted by the bundling of some logistics services into the eCommerce business.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) came in 3% ahead of expectations, growing 36% to $5.8bn. This reflected both revenue growth and efficiency improvements.

Free cash flow fell 76% to $0.5bn largely owing to increased investment in cloud infrastructure. Net cash was $50.5bn.

Alibaba repurchased $11.9bn of shares over the full-year and has approved dividend payments of around $4.6bn, including one-off payments to distribute the proceeds from disposals.

The shares were down 5.7% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Alibaba is investing heavily in AI and cloud computing. That part of the business grew revenue by 18% in the final quarter of the year, but it felt like investors wanted more. The group’s capabilities in the space stand head and shoulders above the regional competition and its Qwen3 language models may give the likes of Open AI a run for their money.

The cloud division is starting to make meaningful profits, which could accelerate further as it pivots to higher-margin cloud services, including AI-related products which have shown triple-digit growth for seven consecutive quarters. But given the large amount of investment being ploughed into this side of the business, we’re yet to be convinced the group can drive an acceptable rate of return for its shareholders.

Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce company, and that part of the business remains the key profit driver. But Chinese retail remains a tough battleground, and in the face of intense competition, the fight to keep prices low and retain market share may put a ceiling on growth.

Turning to international markets, growth has been impressive, but it’s come at the cost of heavy losses. The break-even point doesn’t look to be getting any closer. We’ll need to see a clearer path to profitability before getting too excited.

The business remains cash-rich and cash-generative enough for Alibaba to make generous returns to shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, further payouts cannot be guaranteed, particularly as it ramps up investment in cloud and AI.

Alibaba is subject to a complex influence of macroeconomic forces. On the one hand, efforts to stimulate the economy by the Chinese authorities should act as a tailwind if they have the desired effect. But Donald Trump’s tariff offensive has the potential to dampen both exports and domestic consumer confidence. Strong progress has been made in terms of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing, but as the current measures are only temporary, this remains a key risk to monitor

Despite a strong uplift so far in 2025, the valuation remains well below the long-term average. That reflects relatively underwhelming business performance in recent years as well as disappointment in failed attempts to spin off parts of the company through separate IPOs.

With that distraction seemingly off the table, attention has turned to the more exciting growth opportunities related to AI. We support the bold investment plan, but it does bring intense pressure to deliver growth. If management can execute well, shareholders will hopefully be rewarded for their patience, but there remain some governance concerns and execution risks ahead and there are no guarantees.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The technology sector is generally medium/low risk in terms of ESG, though some segments are more exposed, such as electronic components (environmental risks) and data monetisers (social risks). Business ethics tend to be a material risk within the tech sector, ranging from anti-competitive practices to intellectual property rights. Other key risks include labour relations, data privacy, product governance and resource use.

According to Sustainalytics, Alibaba’s management of ESG risks is strong.

Key risks the group’s exposed to relate to the handling of private information, specifically high volumes of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Its use of analytics puts it at risk of data and privacy breaches. Increasing regulatory scrutiny in China increases Alibaba’s exposure to business ethics risk. Alibaba’s Chief Risk Officer oversees data protection and information security, with the privacy policy following industry best practice. Controls around business ethics risk could be enhanced through a clear governance structure and regular ethical risk assessments, which are currently lacking.